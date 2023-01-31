Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
CNET
Microsoft Stopped Selling Windows 10, But You Can Find It Elsewhere
Microsoft no longer sells Windows 10 Home and Pro on its website. However, you can still buy the operating system from other online vendors, including Amazon and Newegg. Microsoft announced it would no longer sell Windows 10 Home and Pro on the operating system's product page a few weeks ago.
ZDNet
Lenovo's newest office tools could make your home office more productive than ever
Over the last three years, the ways we work have evolved and taken new forms. Digital-working tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom have regularly unveiled new updates to better accommodate hybrid-working environments. Featured. This week, digital solutions for corporate working gained another upgrade as Lenovo announced its ThinkSmart...
CNET
Today's the Last Day to Buy Windows 10 From Microsoft
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers after today, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025."
The Windows Club
How to create a Microsoft Account in Windows 11
If you want to learn how to create a Microsoft Account in Windows 11, then this post will help you. A Microsoft account gives you access to all the apps and premium Microsoft services such as Office, Skype, Xbox Live, Bing, Outlook, etc., and lets you manage everything across multiple devices from a single place via cloud storage. With the latest upgrade Windows 11 version 22H2, a Microsoft account is required to set up a new device with Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro. That means you can’t even boot to the desktop unless you enter your Microsoft account credentials on a Windows 11 PC.
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
Phone Arena
You can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models from Apple
As exciting as the iPhone 14 lineup is, one thing cannot be overlooked: Apple really placed an emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus on the other hand left many users underwhelmed and for a good reason. They are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
CNET
Nothing Phone (2) to Be Released This Year in the US
Less than a month after Nothing brought the Phone (1) to the US comes the news that the company is set to launch the Phone (2) in the US later this year. The release was originally reported by Inverse but was confirmed by a Nothing spokesperson to CNET via email.
Company Behind ChatGPT Releases New Product to Address Major Concerns
It may not stop the War of the Machines, but the new tool will help educators grade papers with confidence.
Let This Refurbished Apple iPad Air Help You Multitask, Now for $99.99
Enjoy the helpfulness of an Apple iPad Air with this refurbished model.
yankodesign.com
This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant
There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge on Windows PC
Microsoft Defender is an in-built antivirus software of the Microsoft Windows operating system. This antivirus software scans the Internet browser and removes viruses, spyware, and malware from our computers. Some Windows users say when they want to open the Edge browser, Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge. This is ironic as both these software are developed by Microsoft and are built into Windows Operating System.
Motley Fool
Apple Just Laid the Groundwork for Its Next Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity
Apple introduced new tools for small businesses to improve their presence on iOS apps. The company will provide businesses insights into how users interact with their location place cards. Maps could be a great source of new inventory for Apple's growing advertising segment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft announces plans to let thousands of staff members go throughout 2023
Satya Nadella's latest Microsoft Corporate Blog post outlines some new ways in which the company will adapt through these "times of significant changeRTX 4090 laptops to cost gamers an arm and a leg as XMG reveals pricey GPU upgrade options for the incredible new NEO 16", including taking customer demand into account and further investment "in strategic areas for our future".
The Windows Club
Fix Runtime Error, Could not call proc on Windows computers
If the Runtime Error, Could not call proc keeps occurring on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post may be able to help you. You can follow some simple steps to fix this error. What does a Runtime error mean?. Runtime errors are errors that occur at the time of...
TechSpot
Windows 11 keeps adding users, but Windows 10 is still king
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Windows 11 remains a love-it-or-hate-it operating system, but more PC users are falling into the former camp. That doesn't mean Windows 10 is on its way out, of course, though Microsoft's recent actions illustrate how much it wants people to make the jump to the newer OS.
Buy Microsoft 365 Family today and get a $50 Amazon gift card
Microsoft 365 is a must-have for just about every PC and Mac user. And on Tuesday only, Amazon is offering a free $50 Amazon gift card when you purchase a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Family. This is by far one of the best Amazon gift card deals you can get right now.
ZDNet
Microsoft brings a new look to Teams Rooms on Windows
Microsoft is making changes to align the user interface of its Teams Rooms platform for conferencing across the Windows and Android ecosystems. The alignment with Android consoles for Teams Rooms and the Rooms on Windows PCs and displays is part of a visual refresh coming to Teams Rooms on Windows devices. The updates will be generally available by the end of Q1 and in Teams Rooms on Windows version 4.16, according to Microsoft.
Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%
The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.
