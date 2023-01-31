In one of the greatest sports moments last year, Ross Chastain made a bold move by deciding to try to wall ride in the final lap in order to advance to Championship 4. The move, straight out of a video game, was one of the most unexpected moves that ended up working successfully but poses an incredibly dangerous risk. The move set the record for the fastest lap time ever at Martinsville, which could lead to other daring individuals attempting the same feat knowing that it works in real life and not just in a video game.

2 DAYS AGO