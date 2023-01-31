ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023

Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023

It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Yardbarker

NFL GM says Packers could send Aaron Rodgers to AFC West

All signs point to the Green Bay Packers parting ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but where the four-time NFL MVP ends up in 2023 is anyone’s guess. However, an anonymous NFL general manager told league insider Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that he believes Rodgers could be reunited with former top receiver Davante Adams in Las Vegas.
GREEN BAY, WI
chatsports.com

Vic Fangio formally accepts the defensive coordinator position for the Dolphins

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has formally accepted the defensive coordinator position for the Miami Dolphins. The longer Fangio waited to sign the dotted line, the more it felt like he’d return to San Francisco. But this could be as simple as Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was willing to pay more than Jed York.
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Makes Major Rule Change

In one of the greatest sports moments last year, Ross Chastain made a bold move by deciding to try to wall ride in the final lap in order to advance to Championship 4. The move, straight out of a video game, was one of the most unexpected moves that ended up working successfully but poses an incredibly dangerous risk. The move set the record for the fastest lap time ever at Martinsville, which could lead to other daring individuals attempting the same feat knowing that it works in real life and not just in a video game.
FanSided

National Summary on final 2023 Miami football class

The Miami football program finished as the top class in the ACC after the traditional National Signing Day concluded on Wednesday. Brian Dohn of 247 Sports examined the “Class rankings, top prospects, incoming QBs: 2023 ACC Signing Day Superlatives” in a post on Wednesday afternoon. Miami finished with...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Vic Fangio chooses to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator after speaking with other teams, per report

Vic Fangio is back as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, deciding to take the Miami Dolphins offer after discussing the position with several other teams, according to ESPN. Fangio, the defensive mastermind whom multiple teams use his scheme and defensive formations to compete in the modern NFL, is currently working as a consultant for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy