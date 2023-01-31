Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
A World of Wonder at Robert is HereJ.M. LesinskiHomestead, FL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Related
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
A mic'd-up Joe Burrow had a classy message for Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs had every reason to bask in their AFC Championship win on Sunday, especially given an entire week’s build-up where the Bengals provided their share of bulletin-board material. That all seemingly backfired for the Bengals as Kansas City won, 23-20. But for as disappointing as the loss was for Bengals quarterback Joe...
1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023
Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.
Yardbarker
Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023
It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Five-Star Tight End Announces Unusual National Signing Day Decision
Tight end Duce Robinson of Pinnacle high school in Arizona is one of the more highly sought-after targets by top college football programs. A 5-star recruit, Robinson has received offers from five programs but is thought to have honed in on the Georgia Bulldogs or USC Trojans as his college ...
Potential Landing Spots For Aaron Rodgers: Jets
Rick Spielman and Pete Prisco join Jaclyn DeAugustino to break down the Jets being a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers.
Yardbarker
NFL GM says Packers could send Aaron Rodgers to AFC West
All signs point to the Green Bay Packers parting ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but where the four-time NFL MVP ends up in 2023 is anyone’s guess. However, an anonymous NFL general manager told league insider Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that he believes Rodgers could be reunited with former top receiver Davante Adams in Las Vegas.
A look at how Mario Cristobal has stacked talent in his first two cycles at Miami
The first two recruiting cycles of the Mario Cristobal era are officially in for the Miami Hurricanes football program. In a short amount of time, Cristobal has impacted UM’s talent acquisition ceiling as he looks to build the program back to relevance. During the 2022 transition recruiting class Cristobal...
chatsports.com
Vic Fangio formally accepts the defensive coordinator position for the Dolphins
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has formally accepted the defensive coordinator position for the Miami Dolphins. The longer Fangio waited to sign the dotted line, the more it felt like he’d return to San Francisco. But this could be as simple as Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was willing to pay more than Jed York.
NASCAR Makes Major Rule Change
In one of the greatest sports moments last year, Ross Chastain made a bold move by deciding to try to wall ride in the final lap in order to advance to Championship 4. The move, straight out of a video game, was one of the most unexpected moves that ended up working successfully but poses an incredibly dangerous risk. The move set the record for the fastest lap time ever at Martinsville, which could lead to other daring individuals attempting the same feat knowing that it works in real life and not just in a video game.
National Summary on final 2023 Miami football class
The Miami football program finished as the top class in the ACC after the traditional National Signing Day concluded on Wednesday. Brian Dohn of 247 Sports examined the “Class rankings, top prospects, incoming QBs: 2023 ACC Signing Day Superlatives” in a post on Wednesday afternoon. Miami finished with...
Tom Brady says he is retiring from football 'for good'
Tom Brady says he is retiring "for good" from football, ending a historic 23-year career during which he won seven Super Bowls and set multiple NFL passing records.
CBS Sports
Vic Fangio chooses to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator after speaking with other teams, per report
Vic Fangio is back as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, deciding to take the Miami Dolphins offer after discussing the position with several other teams, according to ESPN. Fangio, the defensive mastermind whom multiple teams use his scheme and defensive formations to compete in the modern NFL, is currently working as a consultant for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Comments / 0