Mobile, AL

prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Patriots Rumors: O-Line Coach Candidate Not Joining New England

Cross Adrian Klemm off your list of potential New England Patriots coaching hires. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on Wednesday said he expects Klemm to remain in his current role as the Ducks’ associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach, per The Oregonian’s James Crepa. Klemm, a former...
OREGON STATE
NESN

Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien

If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
Yardbarker

2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Recap Day 1

The first day of Senior Bowl practices has come to an end and if it's any indication of what's to come, then we are in for a treat. Many prospects are proving themselves against some of the most talented college football players in the country and are making a case for their NFL Draft stock to rise.
ILLINOIS STATE
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 9 players to watch at the Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a major opportunity for the top seniors of the draft class to showcase their talents against each other. This is especially true for prospects with questions that surround their evaluation. Whether it be the level of competition they faced, what they were asked to do in college not translating, etc., no prospect is perfect.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Notre Dame Signing Day Bio: Linebacker Preston Zinter

It's officially National Signing Day. Notre Dame signed 24 prospects from the class of 2023. Here is a bio of a future Fighting Irish football player. Notre Dame Signing Day Bio: Linebacker Preston Zinter. A consensus three-star recruit as rated by 247 Sports, On3 and Rivals, while earning four-star status...
LAWRENCE, MA

