Remembering Bayard Rustin, West Chester Civil Rights Activist Who Mentored Martin Luther King Jr.
West Chester native Bayard Rustin is an often-forgotten civil rights activist and gay rights advocate, but his role in the civil rights movement cannot be overstated, writes Jerald Podair for My Journal Courier.
West Chester University to Host 3-Day Events Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
This year, West Chester University will host several special events honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., whose federal holiday (Jan. 16 this year) traditionally falls during WCU’s winter session. So that the entire campus community can participate, this year’s events will take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.
‘Profound Grief, Debilitating Pain’ Put This Kennett Square Woman on the Path to Her Current Profession
Erin Bobo, a Kennett Square-based myofascial release therapist, has been healing both people and horses for more than two decades, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Several life-changing events put Bobo on a path to her current profession. During her senior year at Kennett High School, her beloved...
Elverson Psychologist, Educator Had a ‘Zest’ for Life and Sophisticated Style
An Elverson woman who wore many hats, (both literally and figuratively) is being remembered for living all 97 years of her life to the fullest. Ruth J. Ranier passed away at her West Chester retirement community last month, but her vibrant spirit is still alive, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Tony Award-Winning ‘Falsettos’ Slated for Feb. Run at Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown
Falsettos at Steel River Playhouse tells the story of a large, eccentric and dysfunctional — but loving — Jewish family in New York in the late 1970s. The play is the story of Marvin, who seems blessed with the perfect family. He has a caring wife, Trina and a young son, Jason.
The Impact of The Arc of Chester County: Andrew and Jerry’s Story
The Arc of Chester County through its Family Support Services Program (FSS) provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to live, work and fully participate in their community through a variety of in-home and community services, including activities of daily living. Andrew is a participant in this program with his Direct...
CCCBI to Host Local Civics Bee in Partnership with Pennsylvania Chamber, CCIU
Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry is partnering with the Pennsylvania Chamber to host a regional Civics Bee on April 15, 2023, as part of the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s National Civics Bee.
Willistown Township’s M. Night Shyamalan Filmed New Horror Movie in Woods of Neighboring New Jersey
Willistown Township’s M. Night Shyamalan once again remained close to home with the filming of his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, writes Eddie Davis for Lite 96.9 WFPG. The famous director filmed most of the horror thriller in the pinelands in neighboring South Jersey, not far from his 125-acre estate called Ravenwood.
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Welcomes New Plebe Classes
Valley Forge Military Academy & College (VFMAC) welcomes the latest classes of plebes to both the Academy and the College to begin the spring semester. The entrance of the winter College plebe class is the first mid-year College class since 2020.
Chester County Leadership: Ellen Langas, President and Founder, NouSoma Communications
Ellen Langas, founder and president of NouSoma Communications, Inc., spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in the Pittsburgh suburbs and later living and starting her company in Chester County. Born to Greek parents, her early years were a slice right out of the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
West Chester University Cottrell Entrepreneurship Center Seeks Big Ideas for 2023 Business Idea Competition
The 2023 Annual Business Idea Competition at West Chester University is now open, and all ideas are welcome. $11,500 in prize money is being awarded at this year’s competition. Let your big idea become a reality by winning this competition and jumpstarting your business.
Longwood Gardens Acquires du Pont Estate in Delaware’s ‘Chateaux Country’
The hilltop mansion in Delaware belonging to the du Pont family. Kennett Square’s top tourist attraction, Longwood Gardens, is acquiring an estate belonging to the family that designed the property, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Longtime owner of the recently acquired 505-acre estate, Irénée du Pont...
PhillyBite Magazine Spotlights Chester County Brewery
Chester County is home to an abundance of breweries, and some are making waves, writes Jim Paktson for PhillyBite Magazine. Victory Brewing Company is one of the top breweries to visit in the Philadelphia area. With three locations across the county, it is considered one of the largest craft breweries in the U.S.
Home of the Sparrow Named Nonprofit of the Year
The Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry will honor Home of the Sparrow as the “Nonprofit of the Year” at its annual Small Business Awards Breakfast Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Penn Oaks Golf Club in West Chester.
Less Than Five Days Remain to Submit Nominations for the 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars
Less than five days remain to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 PM on Friday, Feb. 3. We’ve had individuals nominated from a wide range of industries, and their achievements are a confirmation that Chester County’s future is in great hands.
When She’s Not in New York City, Model Gigi Hadid Finds Relaxation at Farmhouse Property Nearby
The model enjoys spending time with her daughter in their Bucks County home. One of the most famous models in the world enjoys spending her free time with her family in their Bucks County estate. Lane Florsheim wrote about the model’s home for The Wall Street Journal. Jelena ‘Gigi’...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
It’s Time Again to ‘Decorate for a Mission’ on Behalf of Home of the Sparrow
It’s almost Valentine’s Day – a time to cherish those whom we adore and love. Home of the Sparrow is also encouraging members of the community to cherish the roofs over their heads by participating in the third annual “Decorating for a Mission.”
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best local eateries.
VISTA Careers–CCRES
Pursuing one of these CCRES openings means you can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral life challenges. CCRES wants qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and in the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
