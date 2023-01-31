Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
Longboat Observer
No limits on speculative homes for Manatee County builders
It was a limitation that often had District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh scratching her head. She didn’t understand why builders were limited to the number of speculative homes they could build in their new community. Speculative homes are homes that are built without having buyers in place. For example,...
Longboat Observer
Contention remains in the air over One Park plan
Conflict remains in the air in the months-long legal battle between residents and a developer in The Quay as the off-again, on-again and off-again public hearing process is back. This after a Monday decision by the Sarasota City Commission that outlines the process to be heard by the Planning Board.
Longboat Observer
Town lays out expectations of county library project
The town of Longboat Key is putting in writing what it considers important in its relationship with Sarasota County as the two governments move forward with plans for the Town Center library project. Over the past few years, the town has been advocating for a community center and library to...
Longboat Observer
In response to growth, Manatee seeks to expand reclaimed water supply
As new housing developments continue to spring up, Manatee County is researching more ways to provide reclaimed water for irrigation purposes. Kevin Morris, the county’s deputy director of utilities, said that research includes the possibility of connecting reclaimed water lines with the city of Bradenton. New pipes could allow...
Bay News 9
New hotel proposed for Bradenton Beach creates debate
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — There is a lot of debate around a new hotel proposal that would be built in Bradenton Beach. Preliminary plans have been submitted to commissioners for the four-story hotel. But even though it’s in the early stages, residents are pushing back on the plans.
wengradio.com
Sarasota County Commissioners Move Forward On River Road Rezoning
SARASOTA — Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved a rezone petition and critical area plan for the proposed North River Marketplace. That next step is for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for review by state agencies before final approval. The 192 acre property is at the southeast corner of...
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach to install more parking sensors
ST. PETE BEACH — This island city is going even more high-tech to control parking issues by installing sensors along the Corey Avenue business district, as well as 15th and 16th avenues, to compile data to determine how spaces are utilized. Community Development Director Michelle Gonzalez told commissioners at...
businessobserverfl.com
Bradenton powerbrokers launch new commercial real estate brokerage
Some of the most prominent names in development and real estate in Manatee County have joined forces, with the launch of a new commercial real estate brokerage under the NDC Cos. umbrella. Longtime Manatee County sales and leasing leader Ben Bakker will oversee the unit, NDC Commercial Real Estate. In...
How Hurricane Ian will impact your taxes
Tax season brings some challenging questions for southwest Florida homeowners who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian.
Longboat Observer
Check with rental company first
Animal complaint: While on a routine patrol, an officer saw an injured bird on the shoulder of the road. The officer approached the bird, and it did not fly away. The bird appeared to have a broken wing and was approaching the road. After putting on gloves, the officer was able to grab the bird with the help of a blanket. The bird was transferred to the care of a Bradenton Beach Police Department officer who operates an animal sanctuary for treatment.
businessobserverfl.com
Entrepreneurs target $2M+ home services market with new firm
Sarasota-based Murray Homes President Steve Murray was contemplating how to grow his luxury homebuilding firm’s connected side business, Murray Premier Services, when he got a cold-call email one day a year ago. A full-service home maintenance company, MPS was designed for waterfront and custom luxury-built homes. It had done well in a niche market. But Murray believed it could be much bigger.
Mysuncoast.com
Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
scgov.net
Sarasota County Tree Code Ordinance amendments, Jan. 31
Sarasota County is committed to environmental stewardship and, since 1983, has implemented the Trees Code (Chapter 54, Article XVIII). For the past 31 years, Sarasota County has received the Arbor Day Foundation’s designation as a Tree City USA. Since 2002, the county has been protecting Grand Trees through the adopted Trees Code. These mature trees improve the health and economic well-being of the community and add character.
Pasco County considers "tent city" as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
Longboat Observer
Volunteers recognized as integral part of Longboat government
Volunteers are a crucial part of Longboat Key’s government. Residents who have chosen to give their time to the town, helping its core functions run smoothly, were formally recognized for the first time in more a decade at last week at Town Hall. Vice Mayor Maureen Merrigan, herself an...
Longboat Observer
LWR Community Activities ramps up programming to meet demand
Greenbrook’s Gerald Risen provided a few moments of comedy to his fellow players during Bingo For All. “What do you call a cow with no legs?” Risen asked the group of 15 people participating in the Bingo event Jan. 24 at Greenbrook Adventure Park. “Ground beef,” he answered....
Longboat Observer
FDOT resets schedule for roundabout work, lane closures
Because of materials shortages, the scheduled lane closures near the roundabout at Fruitville Road and U.S. 41 have been delayed from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Friday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 5 to Thursday, Feb. 9. The Florida Department of Transportation has informed the city of Sarasota of lane closures...
941area.com
Top 5 Downtown Sarasota Attractions
Sarasota is one of the most coveted destinations for a weekend getaway. People who want to take a break from the complexities and chaos of metro cities often find solace in this charming city and indulge in activities that are both relaxing and rejuvenating. Fascinating museums, beautiful dense gardens, local...
nomadlawyer.org
07 Beautiful Things to See in Treasure Island
The name itself makes one intrigued about this enchanting place. Things to See in Treasure Island: This coastal paradise offers a plethora of activities for a memorable vacation. Located on a barrier island along the Gulf Coast in Pinellas County, Treasure Island abounds in white sandy beaches with crystal clear waters.
