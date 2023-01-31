Animal complaint: While on a routine patrol, an officer saw an injured bird on the shoulder of the road. The officer approached the bird, and it did not fly away. The bird appeared to have a broken wing and was approaching the road. After putting on gloves, the officer was able to grab the bird with the help of a blanket. The bird was transferred to the care of a Bradenton Beach Police Department officer who operates an animal sanctuary for treatment.

BRADENTON BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO