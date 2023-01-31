Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
No limits on speculative homes for Manatee County builders
It was a limitation that often had District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh scratching her head. She didn’t understand why builders were limited to the number of speculative homes they could build in their new community. Speculative homes are homes that are built without having buyers in place. For example,...
Longboat Observer
In response to growth, Manatee seeks to expand reclaimed water supply
As new housing developments continue to spring up, Manatee County is researching more ways to provide reclaimed water for irrigation purposes. Kevin Morris, the county’s deputy director of utilities, said that research includes the possibility of connecting reclaimed water lines with the city of Bradenton. New pipes could allow...
Longboat Observer
Quest to privatize Lakewood Ranch CDD roads hits road block
District Authority had a desire to make its gated public roads private, an attorney for the governing body said significant obstacles remain. The IDA had hoped once the bonds used to finance the roads had been fully paid, it might make privatization an easier process. IDA Attorney Andy Cohen said during a Jan. 17 meeting that this was not the case.
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
Three arrested for stealing seven bottles of tequila from Port Charlotte liquor store
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Three women have been arrested in connection to stealing seven bottles of tequila worth $684.93 from a Port Charlotte liquor store. Tyra Denise Whitfield, Jah’nauria Oraion Deana Foster, and Terreka Lamia Williams from Lee County were found and taken into custody, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Mysuncoast.com
New road projects coming to Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Englewood Bank & Trust reopens South McCall Road drive-thru
Englewood Bank & Trust reopened its drive-thru at 1111 S. McCall Road in nearly four months after the Englewood branch suffered damage from Hurricane Ian. The storm destroyed its roof and the building suffered severe water damage, leaving the branch unsafe to do business in. Although the drive-thru reopened, the branch, which operates out of a separate building at the same address, remains closed but is expected to open in 2024, CEO Jake Crews said.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crews respond to crash on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are responding to a crash on I-75 northbound in Sarasota. The crash happened near milemarker 205.6 near Clark Road. Crews are responding and helping to divert traffic in the area. Please use caution.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
speedonthewater.com
Predator 311 Widebody Catamaran Delighting Northeast Florida Owners
As he always does—you can set your watch by him—speedonthewater.com chief photographer Pete Boden delivered a slew of cool images from the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run. Morning fog made that a bit more difficult this year, but Boden still managed to capture an assortment of boats in action as they headed to Caddy’s in Bradenton, Fla., to celebrate the memory of Gratton, a popular offshore racer who died in November 2011 following an accident in Key West, Fla.
stpetecatalyst.com
Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
Mysuncoast.com
Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
Mysuncoast.com
Friday cold front on the way
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
WINKNEWS.com
Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store
Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
businessobserverfl.com
Bradenton powerbrokers launch new commercial real estate brokerage
Some of the most prominent names in development and real estate in Manatee County have joined forces, with the launch of a new commercial real estate brokerage under the NDC Cos. umbrella. Longtime Manatee County sales and leasing leader Ben Bakker will oversee the unit, NDC Commercial Real Estate. In...
Pasco County considers "tent city" as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
wengradio.com
Sarasota County Commissioners Move Forward On River Road Rezoning
SARASOTA — Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved a rezone petition and critical area plan for the proposed North River Marketplace. That next step is for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for review by state agencies before final approval. The 192 acre property is at the southeast corner of...
Longboat Observer
Town lays out expectations of county library project
The town of Longboat Key is putting in writing what it considers important in its relationship with Sarasota County as the two governments move forward with plans for the Town Center library project. Over the past few years, the town has been advocating for a community center and library to...
Group Home Employee Arrested For Elbowing Disabled Man In The Head, Slamming Him To The Ground
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after physically abusing a disabled man under care at a group home. On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 PM, police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive, Pinellas Park. According
