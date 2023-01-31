FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This is a Big Week for Dallas Housing
Toll Brothers JV to Develop Dallas Community
DeSoto Place 2 Applications Due Tomorrow To Fill Unexpired Term
Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground
City of Allen changes maintenance policy for low-income residents
What’s Wrong With The Kalita Humphreys Theater Restoration Master Plan?
Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City
Collin County doesn’t have an emergency homeless shelter despite growing need
North Texas cities have one of the worst commutes in America: Study reveals
North Texas homeless shelters seek volunteers
Lewisville native shares his dream for social equality, political justice
Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money
Dallas’ New Dr. Death?
Foam Roof System Saves Texas Warehouse from Extensive Tornado Damage
Dallas County Republicans Want Switch to Paper Ballots
Mesquite News Roundup: City to host Neighborhood Engagement Summit
Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area
USPS Resumes Service at 15+ Post Offices in Dallas
DFW winter storm: How Dallas is handling the ice
Master teacher celebrates overcoming challenges
