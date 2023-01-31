ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

This is a Big Week for Dallas Housing

The city of Dallas economic development and transportation and infrastructure committees are set to meet on Tuesday, in part, to discuss plans for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (winter weather permitting). Then at City Hall on Wednesday, City Council members are scheduled to talk about the 2024 Capital Bond Program and proposed changes to Dallas’ housing policy.
DALLAS, TX
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV to Develop Dallas Community

Construction will begin this month on the 285-unit luxury property, with completion expected in spring 2025. Toll Brothers is looking to expand its multifamily presence in the growing city of Frisco, Texas, within the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The company, along with its joint venture partner, Pondmoon Capital USA, will start construction on the 285-unit Mirra luxury rental property later this month.
FRISCO, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Place 2 Applications Due Tomorrow To Fill Unexpired Term

DESOTO – Applications to fill the unexpired term for DeSoto’s Place 2 seat are due by this Friday and all residents in Place 2 are eligible. After a special council meeting and executive session last week to make an appointment to the seat, the majority of the council said no to DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and Mayor Pro Tem Andre Byrd’s nomination of former city councilmember Patricia Ledbetter.
DESOTO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground

Developers have broken ground on a new business park in Rockwall. A duo of development firms, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, have started the first phase of construction on Rockwall Park 30, a 23-acre site located off of I-30 & Data Drive. The two-building, 315,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project has a planned completion date of fall 2023.
ROCKWALL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Allen changes maintenance policy for low-income residents

The city of Allen is making changes to its residential sidewalk program to help low-income residents. According to the city, property owners are responsible for maintaining their sidewalks. The city of Allen currently offers to share in the cost of repairs, covering up to 50% of the total cost. Those who qualify can contact the city for an evaluation and repair of adjacent sidewalks.
ALLEN, TX
Dallas Observer

Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City

Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Collin County doesn’t have an emergency homeless shelter despite growing need

Collin County has more than a million residents and is adding more rapidly — but there’s no emergency homeless shelter despite hundreds of people in need. Local advocates who work with the homeless in Collin County say they’re seeing more people in crisis — and they’re not coming over from Dallas County. Shanette Eaden, the housing and community services manager for the city of Plano, said they’re local residents.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville native shares his dream for social equality, political justice

Cameron Dockery delivered the keynote address during the 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Lewisville High School on Monday, Jan. 16, where he asked the audience what they would do when called to the frontlines of social inequality and political injustice, which is something he is aiming to answer himself.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KHOU

Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money

AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Dallas’ New Dr. Death?

If there is anyone out there reading this who hasn’t heard of “Dr. Death,” I suggest you listen to the Podcast, watch the documentary “Dr. Death Undoctored,” watch the “American Greed” episode about the case, or heck … just Google him. You’ll likely catch me on there talking about the case and the multiple patients of his I had the privilege of representing. And, if you get hooked on the story, you’ll also likely hear me talking about the institutional issues which allowed him to keep hurting patients.
DALLAS, TX
informedinfrastructure.com

Foam Roof System Saves Texas Warehouse from Extensive Tornado Damage

On October 20, 2019, 10 twisters touched down along the storm line of North and Central Texas, making it one of the costliest tornado events in Texas history. While, thankfully, there were zero fatalities reported, there was extensive damage to building structures. These tornados resulted in over $2 billion of insurance claims. One particular building that took direct hits from the EF-2 tornado, was a wholesale depot warehouse in Garland County. This 1,000,000 sq. ft. horseshoe shaped depot was in the path of the tornado’s 2.48 mile trek through Garland.
TEXAS STATE
Government Technology

Dallas County Republicans Want Switch to Paper Ballots

(TNS) — The Dallas County Republican Party says its top legislative priority this session is lobbying for the return of the paper ballot. Local Republicans say that the electronic voting system currently being used may have counted more votes than were actually cast in the 2022 election, despite the Dallas County Elections Department’s saying that is not the case.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite News Roundup: City to host Neighborhood Engagement Summit

On Feb. 18th, the city of Mesquite is slated to host its sixth annual Neighborhood Engagement Summit from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center Addition, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The Neighborhood Engagement Summit is open to all residents and is free. Mortgage assistance offered.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

DFW winter storm: How Dallas is handling the ice

DALLAS — The City of Dallas has been busy dealing with issues created by the winter storm the past two days while responding to hundreds of emergency calls. In the past 24 hours, the Dallas Fire Department has responded to more than 750 accidents. There have also been 200 calls to animal services for 200 calls for animals left out in the cold, with 49 violations issued.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Master teacher celebrates overcoming challenges

Words can have a lasting effect on people, something that Wilmer Hutchins Elementary School physical education teacher Earnest Sims learned in 1983 as he was preparing to graduate from his high school in Arkansas. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” Sims said. “I went into the counselor’s office, and...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy