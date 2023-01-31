Read full article on original website
Related
Rover Community Transportation to Transition to Chester County Government
From April 1, 2023, responsibility for the majority of paratransit services currently provided by Rover in Chester County will transition to a county-run operation, overseen by the Chester County Department of Human Services. The Rover community transportation service was introduced in 1984 to offer diversified transportation for Chester County residents,...
CCCBI to Host Local Civics Bee in Partnership with Pennsylvania Chamber, CCIU
Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry is partnering with the Pennsylvania Chamber to host a regional Civics Bee on April 15, 2023, as part of the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s National Civics Bee.
Chester County Utility Customers Jolted by Erroneous Bills from PPL Electric Utilities
Despite no snow, winter 2023 has been cold, raising expectations among Chester County’s PPL Electric Utilities users for higher bills. But their guesstimates weren’t even close. A staff report at 6ABC plugged in the details of why. PPL has cited “technical issues” as the cause of elevated charges...
PhillyBite Magazine Spotlights Chester County Brewery
Chester County is home to an abundance of breweries, and some are making waves, writes Jim Paktson for PhillyBite Magazine. Victory Brewing Company is one of the top breweries to visit in the Philadelphia area. With three locations across the county, it is considered one of the largest craft breweries in the U.S.
Longwood Gardens Acquires du Pont Estate in Delaware’s ‘Chateaux Country’
The hilltop mansion in Delaware belonging to the du Pont family. Kennett Square’s top tourist attraction, Longwood Gardens, is acquiring an estate belonging to the family that designed the property, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Longtime owner of the recently acquired 505-acre estate, Irénée du Pont...
Aqua Receives $6 Million From PENNVEST to Replace Lead Pipes in West Chester
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has secured Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) funding to replace customer-owned service lines containing lead or galvanized pipes in the West Chester service area.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Organizations Caring for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities Face Staffing Crisis in Chester County
Organizations that care for individuals with intellectual disabilities are facing a service and staffing crisis in Pennsylvania, including Chester County, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania
Chester County is home to 20 of the Top 100 public elementary schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings recently released by Niche.com. To determine the rankings for its list of the 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche.com performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include academics, teacher ratings, school district strength, and culture and diversity.
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
Malvern’s BluePearl Pet Hospital One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
The BluePearl Pet Hospital in Malvern and a Wawa in Harleysville were among the 60 net lease closings that CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Property Group completed in 12 states throughout the country in 2022. Despite climbing interest rates, the transactions are considered a boon to the net lease market.
Home of the Sparrow Named Nonprofit of the Year
The Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry will honor Home of the Sparrow as the “Nonprofit of the Year” at its annual Small Business Awards Breakfast Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Penn Oaks Golf Club in West Chester.
The Impact of The Arc of Chester County: Andrew and Jerry’s Story
The Arc of Chester County through its Family Support Services Program (FSS) provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to live, work and fully participate in their community through a variety of in-home and community services, including activities of daily living. Andrew is a participant in this program with his Direct...
Chester County Hospital Has More Virtual Wellness Events for February
Chester County Hospital offers numerous virtual wellness events throughout February. Each event covers a different topic to learn about and may give you answers you’ve been looking for. Here are the rest of the events below, and read the first part here. Register for events here. Heart Tracks Screening...
Long, Cold Day? Warm Up at These Local Spots with Some Soup in Chester County
While this winter may not be the coldest, there are still chilly and sometimes snowy days that call for a warm bowl of soup. Here are some establishments in Chester County that are serving up toasty bowls of brew, according to Gina Lizzo from Main Line Today.
Tony Award-Winning ‘Falsettos’ Slated for Feb. Run at Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown
Falsettos at Steel River Playhouse tells the story of a large, eccentric and dysfunctional — but loving — Jewish family in New York in the late 1970s. The play is the story of Marvin, who seems blessed with the perfect family. He has a caring wife, Trina and a young son, Jason.
Real Estate Marketing the Focus for West Chester’s IT Edge in February
With the New Year already here and gone, people are moving forward with the goals that they’ve set for themselves in 2023. This provides big business opportunities for people in particular industries, specifically real estate. Every year more and more people become ready and willing to buy their first...
WCU Cottrell Entrepreneurship Center Seeks Big Ideas for 2023 Business Idea Competition
BIC 2022 Grand Prize Winner Joseph Richter. He developed “Split," an app to assist children of divorced parents. The 2023 Annual Business Idea Competition at West Chester University is now open, and all ideas are welcome. $11,500 in prize money is being awarded at this year’s competition. Let your big idea become a reality by winning this competition and jumpstarting your business.
Tower Health Announces New Investor, Has Yet to Sell Brandywine Hospital
West Reading-based Tower Health, which owns Brandywine Hospital near Coatesville, is getting a new investor, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Houlihan Lokey is based in Los Angeles, and is going to work with newly appointed CFO Mike Eesley to underpin the financial structure of the nonprofit. Tower sold...
A February Frenzy of Free SCORE Webinars for Small Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a February frenzy of tools like free webinars for small business owners to their businesses succeed. How to Create Killer Content for Social Media and Your Website.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0