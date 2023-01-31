ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Spotlights Chester County Brewery

Chester County is home to an abundance of breweries, and some are making waves, writes Jim Paktson for PhillyBite Magazine. Victory Brewing Company is one of the top breweries to visit in the Philadelphia area. With three locations across the county, it is considered one of the largest craft breweries in the U.S.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania

Chester County is home to 20 of the Top 100 public elementary schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings recently released by Niche.com. To determine the rankings for its list of the 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche.com performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include academics, teacher ratings, school district strength, and culture and diversity.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU Cottrell Entrepreneurship Center Seeks Big Ideas for 2023 Business Idea Competition

BIC 2022 Grand Prize Winner Joseph Richter. He developed “Split," an app to assist children of divorced parents. The 2023 Annual Business Idea Competition at West Chester University is now open, and all ideas are welcome. $11,500 in prize money is being awarded at this year’s competition. Let your big idea become a reality by winning this competition and jumpstarting your business.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy