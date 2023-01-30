The College Application Help and FAFSA Frenzy II Assistance Day is Monday, February 6, 2023 at Cumberland County High School from 1pm to 6pm in the CCHS Library. 2023 CCHS Seniors and their parents are encouraged to attend. Get free on-site assistance with college applications and completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) from qualified financial aid representatives from RSCC-Cumberland and TCAT-Crossville. BOTH the FAFSA and a COMMUNITY or TECHNICAL College Application are DUE ON MARCH 1, 2023 to remain TN Promise eligible.

