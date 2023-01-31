ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Middletown Township Police Department Remembers Fallen Detective 14 Years After His Tragic Passing

By John Fey
 2 days ago
Image via iStock

A Bucks County police department is celebrating the life and work of a detective who lost his life in the line of duty many years ago.

The Middletown Township Police Department recently acknowledged the 14 year anniversary of the death of Detective Christopher Jones, who was killed the line of duty on Jan. 29, 2009.

“He served in the Middletown Township Police Department for 10 years,” the township said online. “He spent his last moments with us doing what he loved – protecting his community.”

Jones has been honored on many occasions since his death. Detective Christopher Jones Memorial Park, located at 499 Beechwood Avenue in Langhorne, was named in his honor.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the community today as we continue to celebrate his life and legacy.”

Learn more about the fallen detective’s life at Middletown Township.

Bucks County, PA
