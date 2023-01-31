ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023

Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Duce Staley Reportedly Leaving Lions For New NFL Job

It looks like the Detroit Lions are going to be losing one of their top assistants from this past year as assistant head coach and RBs coach Duce Staley pursues greener pastures. According to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, Staley is leaving the Lions to join the coaching staff of the Carolina ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn lands second interview with Colts

Earlier today, we passed along a report that Detroit Lions‘ assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley is heading to the Carolina Panthers. Now, according to reports, their defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, is one step closer to an NFL head coaching gig. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Glenn will have a second in-person interview with the Indianapolis Colts this coming Thursday.
DETROIT, MI

