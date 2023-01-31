Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO