Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023
Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.
Duce Staley Reportedly Leaving Lions For New NFL Job
It looks like the Detroit Lions are going to be losing one of their top assistants from this past year as assistant head coach and RBs coach Duce Staley pursues greener pastures. According to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, Staley is leaving the Lions to join the coaching staff of the Carolina ...
MLive.com
QB Jared Goff becomes fourth Lions offensive player to earn Pro Bowl honors
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have added yet another player to the Pro Bowl, with quarterback Jared Goff earning the honor on Tuesday afternoon. He’ll join center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the festivities in Las Vegas later this week. This...
Assistant HC Duce Staley is leaving the Lions for the Panthers
Detroit Lions assistant head coach and RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving the team for a new opportunity. Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, Staley is joining Frank Reich’s staff with the Carolina Panthers. The exact role is undetermined. Staley was with Reich during their time together with the Philadelphia...
8 Candidates Who Could Replace Lions Duce Staley
Here are eight candidates to replace Duce Staley as Detroit Lions running backs coach.
Fox17
Detroit Pistons game postponed Wednesday night as team remains stuck in Dallas
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons Wednesday night home game has officially been postponed as the team remains stuck in Dallas due to weather issues. Detroit lost to the Dallas Mavericks on the road Monday night, and the team has been unable to leave as winter weather has hit the city.
Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn lands second interview with Colts
Earlier today, we passed along a report that Detroit Lions‘ assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley is heading to the Carolina Panthers. Now, according to reports, their defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, is one step closer to an NFL head coaching gig. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Glenn will have a second in-person interview with the Indianapolis Colts this coming Thursday.
