Centric Bank President & CEO Patricia Husic Spotlighted on 2023 Power List

By Julia Rapp
 2 days ago
Image via LinkedIn.

Centric Bank’s President & CEO is getting recognized for her leadership. Central Penn Business Journal spotlighted Patricia Husic on their 2023 Power List in Banking and Finance.

This Power List is a compilation of leaders whose positions give them the opportunity to shape central PA communities and influence the quality of life in the region.

“From accountants to bankers to wealth managers, these 29 power players are steadfast in building financial security and wellness for our fellow central Pennsylvanians,” says Husic.

“I count myself privileged to be in their company. Founding and leading Centric Bank for the past 16 years has been the realization of a lifelong goal. Every loan approved, every business opened, and every happy customer not only contributes to a safer, growing community but has given me professional purpose. Thank you for embracing the Centric Way of Banking with open arms,” she said.

Read more about Patricia Husic in Central Penn Business Journal.

