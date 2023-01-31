Read full article on original website
House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief
(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
Lawmakers propose 'Safe Harbor Fund' for out-of-state abortion patients
A new “Safe Harbor Fund” would help out-of-state abortion patients travel to Connecticut under a new proposal unveiled by Democratic lawmakers Wednesday.
Column: A Republican governor vetoed a harsh anti-trans bill out of 'compassion' — then signed a worse one
Utah Gov. Cox stood firm against anti-transgender legislation last year. What made him sign a much harsher law this week?
Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son. Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change. "So full...
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
Bill Would Strike Rape, Incest Abortion Exemptions In Wyoming
A trigger ban on abortions passed in the 2022 Wyoming Legislature is currently on hold pending the outcome of a court battle on its' legality, but a bill that would strike some of the exemptions in that law has been put forward for this session. You can read House Bill...
Virginia Senate Reconsiders Psychedelics Legalization: A Green Light To Rescheduling Bill
Not all is bad news for psychedelics in Virginia. After House lawmakers stalled a bill for the medical use of psilocybin in severe mental health cases, an education and health subcommittee approved another bill calling for the state-level rescheduling of psilocybin and establishing an advisory board for its use. The...
Assault Weapons Ban Filed In Congress
The battle over common-sense gun legislation is gearing up. Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has filed a measure that would ban the sale, import, transfer or manufacture of semi-automatic and so-called assault weapons. “These weapons of war have no place in our communities. They turn our streets, schools, grocery stores,...
Bill to classify drag shows as ‘adult-oriented businesses’ clears Arkansas Senate
Arkansas senators on Tuesday voted to classify drag shows as “adult-oriented businesses” under state law, advancing a bill meant to outlaw performances on public property or “where a minor can view” them. The measure, introduced earlier this month by Arkansas state Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R), passed Tuesday in an unexpected 29-6 vote along party lines.…
Two Virginia women charged for interrupting Supreme Court during Roe overturn protest
Three women, including two from Virginia, who interrupted oral arguments inside the United States Supreme Court to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade, have each pleaded guilty to a federal crime.
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
‘We have to come together’: Eviction reform bill would restore pre-pandemic protections
Lawmakers in Salem are hearing a bill Monday that would restore emergency protections for tenants from the pandemic.
Senate Bill 2150 revising abortion laws passes
Myrdal says the bill helps to clear up language between the state's trigger ban and the "heartbeat bill" -- since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion last year.
New South Texas congresswoman votes on abortion-related legislation; gets 1st post
De La Cruz, a Republican from McAllen who represents a border district, this week voted against consideration of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion legal nationwide.
Senate Republicans delay passage of right to abortion with amendments, speeches
State Sen. Sen. Jennifer A. McEwen, DFL-Duluth, argues for the PRO Act, which would codify abortion rights. Also standing, Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, who offered a series of amendments to the bill, looks on. Photo via Minnesota Senate. Minnesota Senate Republicans launched an informal filibuster to prevent abortion rights from...
Lawmakers set to reintroduce red light camera bill for Milwaukee pilot program
Some state lawmakers are reintroducing legislation this week that would allow Milwaukee to install red light cameras across the city.
