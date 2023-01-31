ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 61

Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son. Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change. "So full...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
iheart.com

Assault Weapons Ban Filed In Congress

The battle over common-sense gun legislation is gearing up. Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has filed a measure that would ban the sale, import, transfer or manufacture of semi-automatic and so-called assault weapons. “These weapons of war have no place in our communities. They turn our streets, schools, grocery stores,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KIMT

Senate Republicans delay passage of right to abortion with amendments, speeches

State Sen. Sen. Jennifer A. McEwen, DFL-Duluth, argues for the PRO Act, which would codify abortion rights. Also standing, Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, who offered a series of amendments to the bill, looks on. Photo via Minnesota Senate. Minnesota Senate Republicans launched an informal filibuster to prevent abortion rights from...

