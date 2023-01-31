ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That 78 year old woman living on the fourth floor, in a house with no elevator, was appalling. May her soul rest in paradise 🙏. The owner of that property should be held accountable.

Suspicious Death on Myrtle Street Under Investigation

Rochester police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. A woman was found dead late yesterday afternoon. Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but the circumstances are suspicious. There's no word if there is any connection to a stabbing...
iheart.com

2 Charged in Monroe Ave. Shooting

Two men have been charged in a shooting two months ago near Rochester's downtown. 28-year-old Dale McCarthy Junior and 42-year-old Chicko Dillard each face attempted murder and assault. Police say they shot a 27-year-old man in the upper body on Monroe Avenue, near South Goodman, on December 3rd. The victim's...
iheart.com

Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses

Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
13 WHAM

Police arrest two suspects for Monroe Avenue shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — Police announced Thursday they have arrested a second suspect for a shooting nearly two months ago on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to Monroe Avenue near Amherst Street around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim survived life-altering injuries.
News 8 WROC

Verona Street home to be demolished after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews battled flames and heavy winds at a house fire on Verona Street Thursday. Crews arriving at the scene shortly after 5:00 p.m. saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the vacant house. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters in the attic had to exit the building when wind […]
iheart.com

Rochester Fire Chief Announces Retirement

Rochester's fire chief is retiring. Hernandez took over as interim chief when Willie Jackson retired in March 2021, and was named permanent chief by incoming mayor Malik Evans in January of last year. Hernandez served over 23 years with the Fire Department, and was the first Latino chief. Deputy Chief...
iheart.com

Police Investigating the Stabbing of a 27-Year-Old Rochester Man

Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that wounded a 27-year-old man. It happened around dinnertime last night at a home on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. Police say it appears to have have happened during a domestic dispute, though the man doesn't live at the home. He is expected to...
WHEC TV-10

Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
