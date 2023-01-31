Read full article on original website
LuAnn Valentine
2d ago
That 78 year old woman living on the fourth floor, in a house with no elevator, was appalling. May her soul rest in paradise 🙏. The owner of that property should be held accountable.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Owner of Rochester home destroyed by fatal fire has second property with violations
Rochester, N.Y. — A second building owned by the person who owns an apartment home on Hancock Street that burned down in a fatal fire Friday is facing violations and thousands of dollars in unpaid fines. The multi-family home on Vassar Street has five outstanding violations and $2,400 in...
Code violations found at scene of fatal house fire on Hancock St.
There is no Certificate of Occupancy found for the property, nor any records of units recently passing a lead test.
13 WHAM
Rochester business owner steps up to plan funeral for woman killed in apartment fire
Rochester, N.Y. — No family members have come forward yet for Christine Cannon, the 78-year-old woman who died in a fire at a nine-apartment home on Hancock Street last week. Evangela Stanley, owner of People's Choice Kitchen, has been collecting clothes for the victims of Friday's fire. BACKGROUND: Hancock...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigation: In body-cam video, manager says Macedon Police chief threatened to shoot him
MACEDON, N.Y. – A restaurant manager said the Macedon police chief threatened to shoot him and was “extremely threatening” the night the chief was accused of being drunk and belligerent. The manager’s comments were captured on body worn cameras of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
iheart.com
Suspicious Death on Myrtle Street Under Investigation
Rochester police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. A woman was found dead late yesterday afternoon. Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but the circumstances are suspicious. There's no word if there is any connection to a stabbing...
iheart.com
2 Charged in Monroe Ave. Shooting
Two men have been charged in a shooting two months ago near Rochester's downtown. 28-year-old Dale McCarthy Junior and 42-year-old Chicko Dillard each face attempted murder and assault. Police say they shot a 27-year-old man in the upper body on Monroe Avenue, near South Goodman, on December 3rd. The victim's...
Three-vehicle accident on East Main St. leaves one injured
According to RPD, a 2008 Ford, a 2020 Ford pick-up truck, and a Honda van were involved in the accident, however, it's currently unclear how the accident was caused.
RPD investigates woman’s ‘suspicious’ death on Myrtle St.
According to RPD, police found the woman dead on scene. The age of the victim is unknown at this time.
1 year later, RPD still searching for missing Rochester man
Ever since Williams went missing, his family has been searching for answers.
Gates PD: Rochester man breaks out of police car, attempts to flee during arrest
Naylor then tried to get away, but was quickly apprehended by police.
iheart.com
Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses
Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
Rochester man comes home to apartment fire, man eating his food, wearing his clothes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is in custody after he allegedly set an apartment on fire, donned the clothes of the homeowner, and began eating his food, officials with the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said Tuesday. According to the RFD, the second floor tenant of a Saratoga Avenue apartment complex came home Monday […]
13 WHAM
Police arrest two suspects for Monroe Avenue shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police announced Thursday they have arrested a second suspect for a shooting nearly two months ago on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to Monroe Avenue near Amherst Street around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim survived life-altering injuries.
Verona Street home to be demolished after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews battled flames and heavy winds at a house fire on Verona Street Thursday. Crews arriving at the scene shortly after 5:00 p.m. saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the vacant house. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters in the attic had to exit the building when wind […]
MCSO: Deputies interrupt theft of Chase ATM in Scottsville
Deputies interrupted multiple men in the process of stealing an ATM from the Chase bank in the village of Scottsville early Thursday morning.
iheart.com
Rochester Fire Chief Announces Retirement
Rochester's fire chief is retiring. Hernandez took over as interim chief when Willie Jackson retired in March 2021, and was named permanent chief by incoming mayor Malik Evans in January of last year. Hernandez served over 23 years with the Fire Department, and was the first Latino chief. Deputy Chief...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after crashing car into pole in Rochester’s East End
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car crashed into a pole around 4 a.m. on Thursday in Rochester’s East End. The crash happened at East Avenue and Chestnut Street. Crews had to extricate the driver. That person was taken to the hospital. We’re working to get more information.
Rochester resident arrested for vehicle theft, fleeing from police
33-year-old Rochester resident Lawrence H. Bryan has been arrested on multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office into an October 2022 incident.
iheart.com
Police Investigating the Stabbing of a 27-Year-Old Rochester Man
Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that wounded a 27-year-old man. It happened around dinnertime last night at a home on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. Police say it appears to have have happened during a domestic dispute, though the man doesn't live at the home. He is expected to...
WHEC TV-10
Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
Comments / 6