*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend and I were teens, we loved to spend our afternoons playing games in the neighborhood. One of our favorites was bouncing a tennis ball back and forth between us while walking down the sidewalk on opposite sides of the street. It was always a fun way to pass time, but it eventually led to an unexpected adventure.

