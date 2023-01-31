ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underground Railroad Museum head to speak at library for Black History Month

By By John Foley Staff Writer
 2 days ago

A program on the history of the Underground Railroad Museum in Washington, N.C., kicks off a series of Black History programs this month at the Perquimans County Library.

Leesa Jones, executive director of the museum, will be the speaker for the event which gets underway Thursday at 2 p.m.

She'll be followed by Hertford Grammar School teacher Rodney Lyons and his students who on Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. will give an encore of their previous performance for Black History Month.

Hertford County Commissioner Joseph Hoffler, a retired lieutenant colonel, will discuss his military experiences at the library on Thursday, February 16, at 5 p.m.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m., students in Perquimans Middle School teachers Kellen Whitehurst and Darius White's class will perform a Black History Month program.

Two other student groups will also give Black History Month performances during the series. On Monday, Feb. 27, the class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will perform at 5 p.m.

Then the next day, Tuesday, Feb. 28, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will close out the series. Their presentation also starts at 5 p.m.

“The schools will be bringing their students to do an encore performance of their Black History Month programs and these are always wonderful," Librarian Michele Lawrence said. "Ms. Jones (of the Underground Railroad Museum) will be speaking about Underground Railroad history in (the region). I believe she founded the museum. Mr. Hoffler is one of our county commissioners, so we are excited for him to come speak about his military experiences. It’s going to be a great month of presentations."

The library also offers pre-school storytime on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Sense-Sational Storytime the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m. The Perquimans Page Turners Book Club meets monthly at the library on the second Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m.

The Perquimans County Library is located at 514 S Church St., Hertford. For more information call (252) 426-5319.

