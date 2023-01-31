ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KICK AM 1530

12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri

Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
KICK AM 1530

30 Measurable Quakes Along Missouri’s New Madrid Fault in January

2023 is off to an active start along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri as there have already been more than 30 measurable quakes in January alone. It's worth noting that there are likely many more than 30 earthquakes measured by the USGS in the New Madrid Fault area of Missouri in January in 2023. I limited the search to only those that were at least 1.0 magnitude or higher.
1070 KHMO-AM

Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?

It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
KTTS

Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible

(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
KFVS12

Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Soldiers Deploying Overseas

(MISSOURINET) – A group of Missouri soldiers are deploying overseas. Alisa Nelson reports. They will be assigned to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center in Arkansas.
FOX2now.com

Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws

The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain. Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri …. The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined...
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
southarkansassun.com

$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program

$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
Missourinet

Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program

In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
FanSided

Call of the Cryptid: Beaman Monster (gorilla-wolf-coyote thing) of Missouri

What is the Beaman Monster from the Sedalia area of Missouri? It’s another piece of evidence that people can’t get their story straight, but want to create a monster and call it “folklore.” In this case, it’s some extra-blurry Missouri folklore, but folklore nonetheless. Some sources online say it’s shaped like a gorilla, others maintain it looks like a wolf or coyote. So, at best, one might call it a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie, aside from the Beaman Monster, or whatever official scientific name one might assign to a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri.

