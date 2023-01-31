Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Elkins Park Museum Platforms Info for Younger Generations Atop Intl. Holocaust Remembrance Day
Display cases at the Holocaust Awareness Museum and Education Center in Elkins Park. Leaders at the Holocaust Awareness Museum and Education Center in Elkins Park timed a compelling, historical call to action to a recent anniversary in world history. Hadas Kuznits covered the messaging for KYW Newsradio. The museum highlighted...
After Being Disrespected by His Teacher, Norristown Native Passed on Pro Sports Career to Become Historian
As a child, Norristown native Charles Blockson was told by a teacher that his heritage had no history worth learning, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn. “Negros were born to serve white people,” the teacher said. The horrific comment put young Blockson on a mission to chronicle and preserve...
West Chester University to Host 3-Day Events Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
This year, West Chester University will host several special events honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., whose federal holiday (Jan. 16 this year) traditionally falls during WCU’s winter session. So that the entire campus community can participate, this year’s events will take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant
Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Chester County’s M. Night Shyamalan Filmed New Horror Movie in Woods of Neighboring New Jersey
Willistown Township’s M. Night Shyamalan once again remained close to home with the filming of his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, writes Eddie Davis for Lite 96.9 WFPG. The famous director filmed most of the horror thriller in the pinelands in neighboring South Jersey, not far from his 125-acre estate called Ravenwood.
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Welcomes New Plebe Classes
Valley Forge Military Academy & College (VFMAC) welcomes the latest classes of plebes to both the Academy and the College to begin the spring semester. The entrance of the winter college plebe class is the first midyear college class since 2020.
Tony Award-Winning ‘Falsettos’ Slated for Feb. Run at Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown
Falsettos at Steel River Playhouse tells the story of a large, eccentric and dysfunctional — but loving — Jewish family in New York in the late 1970s. The play is the story of Marvin, who seems blessed with the perfect family. He has a caring wife, Trina and a young son, Jason.
Montgomery County Leadership: Ellen Langas, President and Founder, NouSoma Communications
Ellen Langas, founder and president of NouSoma Communications, Inc., spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in the Pittsburghsuburbs and later living and starting her company in Chester County. Born to Greek parents, her early years were a slice right out of the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
AT&T Public Safety Scholarships Available to Montgomery County Community College Students
AT&T Public Safety Scholarships now are available to assist Montgomery County Community College’sMunicipal Police Academy cadets. AT&T scholarships will help support students who face economic barriers that include the digital divide.
When She’s Not in New York City, Model Gigi Hadid Finds Relaxation at her Bucks County Farmhouse Property
One of the most famous models in the world enjoys spending her free time with her family in theirBucks County estate. Lane Florsheim wrote about the model’s home for The Wall Street Journal.
Second December Sighting of Something in the Sky Puzzles Harleysville Resident
Montgomery County either had more than its share of UFO reports last month or residents perhaps celebrated the early holiday season too rigorously. Roger Marsh, at NewsBreak, reported the filing of another local sighting of odd lights from above, this time in Harleysville. A Dec. 12 report to Washington State’s...
Washington Post: Daughter Finds Dad’s 1978 Bucket List — After His Passing in Limerick — and Vows to Complete It
When Laura Carney found her father’s 1978 bucket list, scrawled on a page torn from a spiral notebook, she knew immediately it was special. Her dad had written it well before his passing, but it gained significant emotional heft after he was gone. Sydney Page reported Laura’s next steps in The Washington Post.
MONTCO Careers —Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Enrollment. This position has college-wide responsibilities and requires travel between all campuses. and off-site locations. The primary office location is the Blue Bell campus.
Colmar Bakery Presents an Eagles-Themed Doughnut Large Enough for Fletcher Cox
Yum-Yum Bakery in Colmar is offering customers the Big Kahuna, a monster-sized doughnut with an Eagles theme. Matt Petrollo got the sweet assignment to report on it for CBS Philadelphia. Amid racks of green-frosted doughnuts and those filled with green cream is a version that is as massive and potentially...
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:
Fort Washington Site Bought by Out-of-State Developer; Luxury Apartments Coming
Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG), an apartment developer from Mass., has purchased a 14-acre parcel in Fort Washington. Partnered with commercial real estate firm CP Capital (New York), it seeks to construct three buildings to hold 301 luxury apartments. Jeffery Steele reported the purchase and plans in Multi-Housing News. The yet-unnamed...
Three Ways to Handle Workplace Clashes
A healthy workplace fosters a happy environment. However, that’s not always the case, and sometimes interpersonal relationships with colleagues can take a lot of work. Common workplace clashes can include communication breakdowns, cultural clashes, and work style clashes writes Ali Walker for The Guardian. Here are ways to handle...
VFTCB Reminds about Schuylkill River Greenways Grant Application Window for 2023 Restoration Fund
The Schuylkill River Greenways annually awards hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money to private and government organizations that work to improve conditions in the Schuylkill River watershed.
Two Veteran ACJ Team Members Take Role of President, VP of Marketing
American Community Journals is excited to announce the promotion of two longtime team members, Kim McGuane and Mitchell Phillips. American Community Journals is the parent company of VISTA Today, MONTCO Today, DELCO Today, and BUCKSCO Today. These platforms highlight positive upbeat stories of each county reaching audiences across the Delaware Valley.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0