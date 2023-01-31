ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Plymouth mayor not running for fifth term

Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter will not run for re-election next year. He's served as mayor since 2008 after working for the Indiana State Police for 28 years. Senter tells WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Bob Montgomery that he hasn't made the official announcement but he doesn't plan to run again.
PLYMOUTH, IN
South Bend to repair multiple four way stops by April

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Several broken traffic lights at busy intersections in downtown South Bend have drivers and pedestrians concerned. Since last November, the corner of LaSalle Avenue and North Hill Street has been turned into a four way stop. Nearby are schools, a church, and restaurants. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Crash impacts major Mishawaka intersection

Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincolnway. It happened just before Noon on Thursday. Police on the scene are not releasing any information. At this point, it's unclear what caused the tanker truck and car to collide. The intersection is partially...
Leanne Tokars visits Concord South Side Elementary School

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Concord South Side in Elkhart won their round of WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes yesterday with more than 8,000 votes, WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Leanne Tokars read to students at the school today. Photojournalist...
ELKHART, IN
Michigan reading assessment bill heads to Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WSBT) — A proposed bill in Michigan would help keep some third graders from being held back. Right now, third graders must pass the state's reading assessment or not move to fourth grade. One local superintendent is all for repealing this policy. She says telling a third...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
Mishawaka restaurant under new ownership

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A long time staple in downtown Mishawaka has a new owner. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune say Bruce and Pat Tassel have sold Doc Pierce's to Kurt Janowsky, the CEO of Navarre Hospitality Group. He owns several other local restaurants including the Emporium...
MISHAWAKA, IN
7 sites to immediately save you time and money on college

A great way to save money on college is through scholarships. According to the Education Data Initiative, over 1.7 million scholarships are awarded annually. The data also shows that private sources award over $7.4 billion in scholarship money annually. This money can help lower the cost of college for students...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Thousands without power in Coloma, prompts school closure

COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — Thousands of people in the Coloma area are left in the cold and dark due to a power outage that started early Tuesday morning. Indiana Michigan Power's outage map shows nearly 5,000 customers are without power in the Coloma and Watervliet area. Coloma schools were...
COLOMA, MI
Jury finds South Bend man guilty of 16-year-old's murder

A jury on Wednesday found 19-year-old Danate Lowe, of South Bend guilty in the murder of 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera. The 16-year-old died of his injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street in South Bend on April 12, 2021. Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was also shot and taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Victim identified in US-12 deadly head-on crash

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Road conditions appear to have been a factor in a deadly crash on US-12 in Berrien County. The crash happened last week when an SUV tried to pass a semi, lost control and then hit another semi head-on. This caused both the second semi and...
State Road 23 reopens following fire in Starke County

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Part of State Road 23 is now open in Starke County, after being closed due to a fire. The call came in around 4:15 p.m. CST, for a residential fire about a mile and a half north of State Road 8, a little east of Knox.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Whitmer signs first legislation of new, Democrat-led term

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the first piece of legislation of the new term on Tuesday morning, a Democrat-introduced supplemental spending bill that will put $1.1 billion toward various state investment costs. The bill signing marks the first time since 1947 that a Michigan governor signed a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Basement fire in abandoned Elkhart building causes $250,000 damage

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A basement fire in an empty downtown Elkhart office building early Wednesday morning caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage. Elkhart Firefighters responding to an alarm on West Franklin Street found smoke leaking into that building from the abandoned former Chase Bank building next door.
ELKHART, IN
Southwest Michigan fruit farmers optimistic for 2023 season

Despite Mother Nature telling us it is winter-time, farming season is on the mind for growers all year long. Swings in supply and demand, as well as the weather, determine a good season from a not-so-good one. Much of southwest Michigan's economy is grounded in farming. Crops like grapes and...

