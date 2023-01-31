Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
South Bend International Airport raises $10,000 for veteran's center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A boost for some local veterans. The St. Joseph County Airport Authority presented a $10,000 check to the Robert L. Miller Veteran's Center. That money comes from the annual "Bears in the Air" at South Bend International Airport. Over the past 11 years, the...
22 WSBT
Plymouth mayor not running for fifth term
Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter will not run for re-election next year. He's served as mayor since 2008 after working for the Indiana State Police for 28 years. Senter tells WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Bob Montgomery that he hasn't made the official announcement but he doesn't plan to run again.
22 WSBT
South Bend to repair multiple four way stops by April
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Several broken traffic lights at busy intersections in downtown South Bend have drivers and pedestrians concerned. Since last November, the corner of LaSalle Avenue and North Hill Street has been turned into a four way stop. Nearby are schools, a church, and restaurants. The...
22 WSBT
Crash impacts major Mishawaka intersection
Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincolnway. It happened just before Noon on Thursday. Police on the scene are not releasing any information. At this point, it's unclear what caused the tanker truck and car to collide. The intersection is partially...
22 WSBT
Leanne Tokars visits Concord South Side Elementary School
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Concord South Side in Elkhart won their round of WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes yesterday with more than 8,000 votes, WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Leanne Tokars read to students at the school today. Photojournalist...
22 WSBT
Michigan reading assessment bill heads to Senate
LANSING, Mich. (WSBT) — A proposed bill in Michigan would help keep some third graders from being held back. Right now, third graders must pass the state's reading assessment or not move to fourth grade. One local superintendent is all for repealing this policy. She says telling a third...
22 WSBT
Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
22 WSBT
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township said Michigan State Police
Van Buren County, MI — Two people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township in Van Buren County, according to the Michigan State Police. They were identified as Wayne Westphal, 49, of Decatur and Tara Phillips, 34, of Decatur. Initial evidence at the scene, as well as...
22 WSBT
South Bend International Airport sees increase in gun confiscations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The number of guns confiscated at the South Bend International Airport more than doubled last year. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune report TSA found 11 guns in carry-on bags. This is up from five the previous two years. A spokesperson says it...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka restaurant under new ownership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A long time staple in downtown Mishawaka has a new owner. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune say Bruce and Pat Tassel have sold Doc Pierce's to Kurt Janowsky, the CEO of Navarre Hospitality Group. He owns several other local restaurants including the Emporium...
22 WSBT
7 sites to immediately save you time and money on college
A great way to save money on college is through scholarships. According to the Education Data Initiative, over 1.7 million scholarships are awarded annually. The data also shows that private sources award over $7.4 billion in scholarship money annually. This money can help lower the cost of college for students...
22 WSBT
Thousands without power in Coloma, prompts school closure
COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — Thousands of people in the Coloma area are left in the cold and dark due to a power outage that started early Tuesday morning. Indiana Michigan Power's outage map shows nearly 5,000 customers are without power in the Coloma and Watervliet area. Coloma schools were...
22 WSBT
Jury finds South Bend man guilty of 16-year-old's murder
A jury on Wednesday found 19-year-old Danate Lowe, of South Bend guilty in the murder of 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera. The 16-year-old died of his injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street in South Bend on April 12, 2021. Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was also shot and taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.
22 WSBT
Victim identified in US-12 deadly head-on crash
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Road conditions appear to have been a factor in a deadly crash on US-12 in Berrien County. The crash happened last week when an SUV tried to pass a semi, lost control and then hit another semi head-on. This caused both the second semi and...
22 WSBT
State Road 23 reopens following fire in Starke County
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Part of State Road 23 is now open in Starke County, after being closed due to a fire. The call came in around 4:15 p.m. CST, for a residential fire about a mile and a half north of State Road 8, a little east of Knox.
22 WSBT
Whitmer signs first legislation of new, Democrat-led term
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the first piece of legislation of the new term on Tuesday morning, a Democrat-introduced supplemental spending bill that will put $1.1 billion toward various state investment costs. The bill signing marks the first time since 1947 that a Michigan governor signed a...
22 WSBT
Basement fire in abandoned Elkhart building causes $250,000 damage
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A basement fire in an empty downtown Elkhart office building early Wednesday morning caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage. Elkhart Firefighters responding to an alarm on West Franklin Street found smoke leaking into that building from the abandoned former Chase Bank building next door.
22 WSBT
Gov. Whitmer to sign $1.1B plan that looks to lower costs, help create jobs & more
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join others in Lansing on Tuesday at 9 a.m. to sign recently passed legislation that invests in affordable housing, community revitalization, and will support small businesses and entrepreneurs, according to a press release. The $1.1 billion supplemental spending proposal, Senate Bill 7,...
22 WSBT
Southwest Michigan fruit farmers optimistic for 2023 season
Despite Mother Nature telling us it is winter-time, farming season is on the mind for growers all year long. Swings in supply and demand, as well as the weather, determine a good season from a not-so-good one. Much of southwest Michigan's economy is grounded in farming. Crops like grapes and...
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo's Poppy the groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Poppy stepped out of her crate for a snack but never made it very far and zoo staff had to call it for her. It's official Poppy the groundhog made her first prediction (with a little help from staff). She is predicting six more weeks of winter!. Poppy saw her...
