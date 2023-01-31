ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana

Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
dallasexpress.com

USDA Recalls 53,000 Pounds of Sausage

Charcuterie meats and deli items produced by Daniele International LLC are being recalled due to possible bacterial infection. The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall on Sunday of nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage items due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is a...
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
