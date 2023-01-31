Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana
Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
Sausage Recall—Listeria Contamination Fears Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat
Various types of sausages and charcuterie, such as salami and prosciutto, across the U.S. may be tainted by bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.
Louisiana Lands Two on ‘Dirtiest Cities in America’ List
Louisiana now has the distinction of being home to two cities on the "Dirtiest Cities in America" list. Well, we could have done worse, right?. The trashiest time of the year is the winter holiday season. Makes sense. All of the extra food, decorations, and presents begin to add up,...
Major recall announced for sausage, salami products
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
dallasexpress.com
USDA Recalls 53,000 Pounds of Sausage
Charcuterie meats and deli items produced by Daniele International LLC are being recalled due to possible bacterial infection. The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall on Sunday of nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage items due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is a...
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0