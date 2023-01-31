ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Lottery Reveals Mega Millions Jackpot Win

The Louisiana Lottery has been very busy during the first 25 days of January. The Lottery has overseen the dispensation of some big money prizes in the first month of 2023. And, based on the way things are looking, there doesn't appear to be any slowing down in Louisiana's "lottery luck".
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

State Farm “No New Policies for Some Kia & Hyundai Vehicles”, Progressive Says Rates Are Higher for Some Models

Imagine you are just about to buy a car you've been looking at when you contact your insurance company to get coverage only to find out they are not writing policies for certain models. That's what is happening with some Hyundai and Kia cars if they are trying to get new policies from State Farm in Louisiana. And, it's not just Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy