Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $613 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $613 million.
Louisiana Lands Two on ‘Dirtiest Cities in America’ List
Louisiana now has the distinction of being home to two cities on the "Dirtiest Cities in America" list. Well, we could have done worse, right?. The trashiest time of the year is the winter holiday season. Makes sense. All of the extra food, decorations, and presents begin to add up,...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Mega Millions Jackpot Win
The Louisiana Lottery has been very busy during the first 25 days of January. The Lottery has overseen the dispensation of some big money prizes in the first month of 2023. And, based on the way things are looking, there doesn't appear to be any slowing down in Louisiana's "lottery luck".
State Farm “No New Policies for Some Kia & Hyundai Vehicles”, Progressive Says Rates Are Higher for Some Models
Imagine you are just about to buy a car you've been looking at when you contact your insurance company to get coverage only to find out they are not writing policies for certain models. That's what is happening with some Hyundai and Kia cars if they are trying to get new policies from State Farm in Louisiana. And, it's not just Louisiana.
