Evansville, IN

A mid-winter chili cookout is becoming a tradition in a Downtown Evansville neighborhood

By Aimee Blume, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago
EVANSVILLE – It’s always fun to laugh and hash out a ridiculous idea over beers, and sometimes something awesome comes out of it.

Coming up Sunday is Pro Bowl II, the second annual Haynie’s Corner Pro Bowl Chili Cookout. Meaning literally, people cooking chili, outside, in a grass lot, in February.

Won’t it be cold? Oh, definitely. Won’t it be muddy? Probably, yeah. But what if there’s snow? Pull up your hood, dude, and go eat some chili for the cause.

Joshua Pietrowski of Doc’s Sports Bar, Haynie’s corner resident and a brewer for the Haynie’s Corner Brewing Co., came up with the idea with his buddy Rick Golike last winter. They just wanted to do something crazy and have a good time, but it went so well it’s becoming a tradition for the neighborhood.

“A chili cookout in the middle of winter doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Pietrowski said, “but there are a lot of things that don’t make sense and they end up working out. You do it to brave the elements and the weather makes it unique − they have 'Polar Plunges' and crazy ideas based around cold weather to show that they’re just nuts enough to pull it off, so it’s in that vein. And to raise money for the neighborhood.”

The cook is held on the grass lot at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue, right across the street from the Haynie’s Corner fountain. Last year, there was a thick layer of snow and slush on the ground, but the temperature was in the 50s.

With a blazing trash can fire, all the propane burners, wood fires, griddles and bubbling cauldrons it stayed warm. This year, who knows what the weather will be like, but there were more than enough teams willing to jump in and fill the competitors docket, which topped out at 17. Pietrowski said they’re expecting about 150 visitors to bundle up, show up and eat.

The cooks will be there all day. Each team will make chili and one side dish and turn them in for judging at 4:30 p.m. At that time, the public can purchase a bracelet for $10 to enter and eat all the chili they like until 6 p.m. or until supplies run out. Note that side dishes will be prepared for judging only. Note also that it’s a first-come, first-served event, so don’t show up at 5:45 p.m. expecting everyone to have a full pot for you. When it’s gone, it’s gone.

Chef Scott Schymik of Sauced and Schymik’s Kitchen is leading the professional judging and there will be a people’s choice award for chili. Results will be announced at 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds go to the Haynie’s Corner Art District, which supports and promotes the residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations in the neighborhood and hosts a series of activities and events throughout the year including First Fridays, Front Porch Fest, Haynie’s Corner Wiffleball League, a Pride festival and parade and more.

The Haynie's Corner Pro Bowl II Chili Cookout

  • When: Sunday, Feb. 5, open to the public beginning at 4:30 p.m.
  • Where: Haynie's Corner Wiffleball Field, corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue
  • Entry: Bracelets are $10.

