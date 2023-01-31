ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Axios

Euro area grew in the fourth quarter

Europe dodged recession at the end of last year, eking out a surprising bit of growth in the final three months of the year despite the energy shock delivered by Russia's war in Ukraine. Driving the news: The 20-country currency bloc grew by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to...
kalkinemedia.com

Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
OilPrice.com

RBC: Oil Prices Will Only Go Higher From Here

Crude oil prices have found a floor and the only way they can go from here would be higher. That’s according to RBC commodity analysts Helima Croft and Michael Tran, as quoted by Bloomberg. “We remain constructive on the fundamental framework, and in fact, we would not be the...
investing.com

South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's economy inched toward its first recession in three years as data on Wednesday showed its January trade deficit soared to a record thanks to a plunge in exports caused by a combination of long holidays and cooling global demand. Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on...
The Hill

Why the Fed faces new risks in its inflation fight amid recession fears

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at its meeting on Wednesday, entering a high-stakes chapter in its battle against high inflation. The central bank is on track to issue its smallest rate hike since March 2021, when the Fed began aggressively boosting borrowing costs and slowing the economy…
Reuters

South Korea Jan inflation ticks up, leaves policy outlook steady

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation ticked up in January to a three-month high, against economists' expectations, official data showed on Thursday. The consumer price index was 5.2% higher in January than in the same month a year before, faster than 5.0% seen in December, according to Statistics Korea. Economists had expected the pace of growth to stay steady at 5.0%.
monitordaily.com

Federal Reserve Boosts Interest Rates, Says ‘Inflation Has Eased Somewhat’

The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise the target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% on Wednesday, marking a quarter point increase. The move was less drastic than its seven rate increases in 2022, with all but one of those lifting rates by three quarters of a point. While the Fed’s latest action may be less intense than many of its increases last year, it still said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
Reuters

ECB raises rates, signals at least one more hike

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.5% on Thursday and explicitly signalled at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month, reaffirming it would stay the course in the fight against high inflation.
