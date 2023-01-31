As Black History Month quickly approaches, the Black community, as well as the community at large in many cases, prepare to “buy Black,” at least for this short month. I want to take a moment to reflect on just what that means for the Black community. Buying Black means supporting our artists and artisans — which we should do year-round, but February provides an annual reminder that our entrepreneurs need our support, and the support of the broader community.

