Read full article on original website
Related
womansday.com
Why Is Black History Month in February?
For many people, Black History Month was the one month where the history of Black Americans was talked about each day in school. We wrote papers on Martin Luther King Jr., heard the story of Rosa Parks, and got brief overviews of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. And for some odd reason, we spent more than enough time watching Roots. But the one very important thing we're not taught? Why Black History Month is in February.
Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales
Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
Black History Month: What’s the problem with supporting our own? | Opinion
As Black History Month quickly approaches, the Black community, as well as the community at large in many cases, prepare to “buy Black,” at least for this short month. I want to take a moment to reflect on just what that means for the Black community. Buying Black means supporting our artists and artisans — which we should do year-round, but February provides an annual reminder that our entrepreneurs need our support, and the support of the broader community.
Black History Month arrives as teachers' fears mount
Nearly 30% of educators in red states that limit discussions of Black history say they've altered their curriculum, according to a new survey of teachers. Why it matters: Conservative-led states' and school districts' bans on so-called critical race theory have led some teachers to scrap once-noncontroversial Black history lessons for fear of being fired or shamed on and social media.
Let's celebrate Black entrepreneurs in Black History Month. They are the real race revolutionaries
Black History Month is observed in February and the focus is often on activism. Instead, we should look at entrepreneurship as a proven pathway to economic and personal success.
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
Black History Month: Carter G. Woodson
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Carter G. Woodson was a scholar who enjoyed learning and celebrating the history of Black Americans.He didn't want the achievements of African Americans to be missed.So, he decided in 1926 to launch Negro History Week in the second week of February.He chose that time because it coincided with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass.Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.
Shadd events promote Black History Month activities
In recent years, the Shadd celebration has gained popularity as a way to commemorate and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to the United States and the world. This year, the Shadd celebration is particularly significant, as it falls during Black History Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the achievements and struggles of Black people throughout history. The event has grown in popularity and has become a key part of the Black History Month celebration.
Elle
This Black History Month, I’m Stuck Thinking About the Present
Today is the first day of Black History Month. It is also the day Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest. On Friday, people across the country watched and shared footage of police officers brutally attacking Nichols and leaving him without aid. The country witnessed as Nichols called out for his mom and asked the officers: “What did I do?”
chatsports.com
Black History Month: Sophia Shines Bright
Welcome to February! February 1st marks the start of Black History Month in America, where we celebrate the achievements that Black people have made and the many things that Black people have provided this great nation and the world. It’s also a chance to reflect on the many hardships Black people have endured throughout American history and continue the conversations that will lead to the changes necessary to improve life for Black people moving forward.
Comments / 0