Milford, MA

Eight overdoses reported in Milford over 10 days. Police have made an arrest

By Norman Miller, The Milford Daily News
 2 days ago
MILFORD Police have arrested a Marlborough man whom they say may be responsible for selling drugs that have led to eight overdoses, including one fatal, over the past week and a half.

Milford detectives arrested Joel Santiago-Galve, 44, at his 61 Fairmount St. apartment last Friday.

Police can't say for sure whether he is the one selling cocaine that has been spiked with fentanyl and benzodiazepines, such as Valium or Xanax, but he has played a role, Milford Deputy Police Chief Robert Tusino said Monday.

"He's a big part in this," Tusino said.

The overdoses began around Jan. 19. Since then, there have been eight in Milford alone, including a fatal overdose last Thursday, Tusino said. Three overdose victims, including one on Sunday, have ended up at intensive care units in area hospitals. It's not clear whether they will survive.

There are also overdoses in other area communities that may be connected, the deputy said.

"This is a public health crisis," Tusino said.

Cocaine by itself is dangerous, he said, but when mixed with other drugs it becomes significantly more dangerous. Fentanyl is described as being about 50 times stronger than heroin and the benzodiazepines do not react to naloxone, which is typically used to help people recover from overdoses of opiates, such as fentanyl.

"People think they're just doing cocaine, but it's mixed with a lot of other things," Tusino said.

Police charged Santiago-Galve with distribution of cocaine; possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute; distribution of fentanyl; possession of a Class A substance; possession of a Class B substance; and conspiracy to violate the state's drug laws.

Tusino said more charges could be filed later.

Santiago-Galve was ordered held on $50,000 bail Friday at his Milford District Court arraignment. He is due back in court on March 10. A public defender will be assigned to the case, according to the Milford District Court clerk's office, but it has not been determined which one.

Tusino said anyone who has issues or needs help to stop taking drugs can call the Milford Police Department's Family Services Unit at 508-473-1113 or Chris' Corner Recovery Center at 508-552-8080.

"We are laser-focused on this critical message to help save lives," he said.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Milford, MA from Milford Daily News.

 http://milforddailynews.com

