Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Purdue is this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP men’s college basketball poll. The Boilermakers have won eight straight games since a one-point loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2. They were followed in the AP Top 25 by Tennessee, Houston, Alabama and Arizona in the top five. No. 11 Baylor and No. 17 Providence made the biggest jumps, each climbing six spots. Auburn had the biggest drop, falling 10 spots to No. 25. No. 21 Indiana and No. 22 San Diego State rejoined the poll at the expense of Charleston and New Mexico.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina, Stanford and LSU are the top teams in the latest women's AP Top 25 college basketball rankings. South Carolina is No. 1 for the 32nd consecutive week. Only UConn (51 and 34 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer runs at No. 1. Indiana and UConn round out top five. Ohio State lost all three of its games last week and dropped from No. 2 to No. 10.

UNDATED (AP) — Using name, image and likeness compensation to recruit college athletes is still very much against NCAA rules. The recent de-commitment from Florida by blue chip quarterback Jaden Rashada shows that NIL is definitely a factor in decisions. Booster-funded collectives are taking on a big role in compensating athletes. Schools can only hope they are acting within the rules and in their best interest. Inserting a third-party in the recruiting process between coaches and recruits has only complicated things. Experts say the collectives should focus on athletes who are already on campus.