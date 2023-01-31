ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scoringlive.com

No. 1 Kamehameha gets by Campbell in OT, 'headed' to final four

WAIPAHU — Three of the top four seeds in this week's Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Girls Soccer State Championships are moving on to the final four. Defending champion Kamehameha, the No. 1 seed in the field, will meet fourth-seeded Kamehameha-Maui in the nightcap of Friday's semifinal doubleheader at Pearl City's Edwin "Bino" Neves Stadium. The first semifinal will feature second-seeded Mililani and Punahou, the lone unseeded team remaining in the championship bracket, at 5 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
scoringlive.com

Paranada, Warriors get hot from distance to torch Lunas

Kamehameha freshman guard Rylee Paranada pulls up from distance in the fourth quarter to knock down her seventh 3-pointer of the game against Lahainaluna. Michael Lasquero | SL. Rylee Paranada and the Kamehameha girls basketball team put on a shooting clinic Wednesday night. The freshman guard knocked down seven of...
HONOLULU, HI
scoringlive.com

Saint Louis grinds out OT win over Maryknoll to win ILH Division I title

Another year, same result. For the second time in as many seasons, the ILH Division I boys champion was decided in a winner-take-all game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Center, with now two-time defending league champion Saint Louis prevailing, this one an overtime thriller against Maryknoll, 41-36, marking the fourth time the Crusaders toppled its ILH rival this season against no defeats.
HONOLULU, HI
scoringlive.com

League champions Iolani, Campbell to square off in semifinals

Callie Pieper (20) scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter to help the Raiders roll into the semifinals to face Campbell. Brandon Ching. Top-ranked and seeded Iolani rolled by the Sabers from the Valley Isle, but the Sabers from Ewa Beach await them on Thursday. No. 1...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports for six decades, dies at 80

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jim Leahey, the voice for University of Hawaii sports for over 60 years, has died, his family confirmed. He was 80 years old. “Today we lost the patriarch of our family. A man known by his supreme talents for storytelling, an unrelenting passion for Hawaii and the teams and athletes that represent it, and a lifelong love for the craft of sports broadcasting. Jim Leahey was also a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather who placed his family and his faith above all. He took tremendous pride in supplying the narration for some of the University of Hawaii’s greatest athletic achievements, and cherished seeing the community come together, united, to root for the home team. We thank everyone for their well wishes and support at this mournful time. As our dad would always say to close his broadcasts, malama pono kekahi i kekahi.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

BB.Q Chicken in Aiea

We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out a new chicken eatery in Aiea. BB.Q Chicken has two locations on Oahu, in Kahala and in Aiea. Both locations have only been open for less than two years. To learn more about the nearest location and how to order, click here. What makes BB.Q Chicken unique, is […]
AIEA, HI
tourcounsel.com

Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii

Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Flash flood warning for Maui

Radar detected heavy rain falling along the Haleakala slopes around 1 p.m. with one to two inches of rain occurring along windward slopes from Haiku to Hana.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Stormy weather to start new week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper level low developing just west of the state tonight will bring increasing moisture and instability with the threat of flash flooding greatly increasing throughout the state through Monday. Periods of intense rainfall rates will be possible and everyone should monitor the weather closely during this time. Improving weather conditions are […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Showers expected for Oahu, thunderstorms possible

A cold front is passing over the island chain today and will bring with it significant changes to Hawaii. Showers, which could be heavy at times, can be expected for Oahu through today as the front passes over the island. Thunderstorms are also possible, especially after the sun adds some additional heat to the situation. […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

In wake of Memphis case, commission grills HPD chief about slow discipline for officers accused of wrongdoing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The swift firing of the Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols is leading to call for change in Honolulu. HPD Chief Joe Logan said Wednesday he doesn’t have the power to immediately discharge a police officer, which raised even more questions about police discipline at a Honolulu Police Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy