Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
scoringlive.com
No. 1 Kamehameha gets by Campbell in OT, 'headed' to final four
WAIPAHU — Three of the top four seeds in this week's Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Girls Soccer State Championships are moving on to the final four. Defending champion Kamehameha, the No. 1 seed in the field, will meet fourth-seeded Kamehameha-Maui in the nightcap of Friday's semifinal doubleheader at Pearl City's Edwin "Bino" Neves Stadium. The first semifinal will feature second-seeded Mililani and Punahou, the lone unseeded team remaining in the championship bracket, at 5 p.m.
scoringlive.com
Paranada, Warriors get hot from distance to torch Lunas
Kamehameha freshman guard Rylee Paranada pulls up from distance in the fourth quarter to knock down her seventh 3-pointer of the game against Lahainaluna. Michael Lasquero | SL. Rylee Paranada and the Kamehameha girls basketball team put on a shooting clinic Wednesday night. The freshman guard knocked down seven of...
scoringlive.com
Saint Louis grinds out OT win over Maryknoll to win ILH Division I title
Another year, same result. For the second time in as many seasons, the ILH Division I boys champion was decided in a winner-take-all game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Center, with now two-time defending league champion Saint Louis prevailing, this one an overtime thriller against Maryknoll, 41-36, marking the fourth time the Crusaders toppled its ILH rival this season against no defeats.
scoringlive.com
League champions Iolani, Campbell to square off in semifinals
Callie Pieper (20) scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter to help the Raiders roll into the semifinals to face Campbell. Brandon Ching. Top-ranked and seeded Iolani rolled by the Sabers from the Valley Isle, but the Sabers from Ewa Beach await them on Thursday. No. 1...
scoringlive.com
Carreira carries No. 7 Campbell past No. 6 Mililani, in OT, for first OIA championship
ALIAMANU — Title No. 1 is headed to Ewa Beach. Led by Mizah Carreira's game-high 21 points, seventh-ranked Campbell rallied past No. 6 Mililani, 50-45 in overtime, in the title game of the Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I boys basketball tournament Wednesday night. Before a capacity crowd at Radford's...
KITV.com
University of Hawaii Fab 5 basketball star Jerome Freeman overcomes homelessness
Jerome Freeman was in his early 20s when he was part of the University of Hawaii's Fabulous 5 -- an all-star basketball team that put the islands on the map, garnering statewide support for the sport. "I guess we were like rock stars. Everybody catered to us, we used to...
Koloa Rum to commemorate UH men’s volleyball team
Koloa Rum is commemorating the University of Hawaii men's volleyball team's consecutive national title.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. The stadium will be open to the public as part of a closing ceremony on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports for six decades, dies at 80
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jim Leahey, the voice for University of Hawaii sports for over 60 years, has died, his family confirmed. He was 80 years old. “Today we lost the patriarch of our family. A man known by his supreme talents for storytelling, an unrelenting passion for Hawaii and the teams and athletes that represent it, and a lifelong love for the craft of sports broadcasting. Jim Leahey was also a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather who placed his family and his faith above all. He took tremendous pride in supplying the narration for some of the University of Hawaii’s greatest athletic achievements, and cherished seeing the community come together, united, to root for the home team. We thank everyone for their well wishes and support at this mournful time. As our dad would always say to close his broadcasts, malama pono kekahi i kekahi.”
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A K-12 charter school on the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s campus is mobilizing the community for a fight over their future. The principal at the University Lab School said their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. Still,...
BB.Q Chicken in Aiea
We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out a new chicken eatery in Aiea. BB.Q Chicken has two locations on Oahu, in Kahala and in Aiea. Both locations have only been open for less than two years. To learn more about the nearest location and how to order, click here. What makes BB.Q Chicken unique, is […]
tourcounsel.com
Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
Flash flood warning for Maui
Radar detected heavy rain falling along the Haleakala slopes around 1 p.m. with one to two inches of rain occurring along windward slopes from Haiku to Hana.
Overturned wood chipper backs up traffic on H-1
A 2-alarm fire ravaged a residential property that was vacant at the time.
Stormy weather to start new week
HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper level low developing just west of the state tonight will bring increasing moisture and instability with the threat of flash flooding greatly increasing throughout the state through Monday. Periods of intense rainfall rates will be possible and everyone should monitor the weather closely during this time. Improving weather conditions are […]
Showers expected for Oahu, thunderstorms possible
A cold front is passing over the island chain today and will bring with it significant changes to Hawaii. Showers, which could be heavy at times, can be expected for Oahu through today as the front passes over the island. Thunderstorms are also possible, especially after the sun adds some additional heat to the situation. […]
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain
The birds were the first to go, an unusual number of them lying lifeless in a field at Sally Paulson’s North Shore ranch. Then there was the owl that stood in a pool of water for days as if it had been burned. The owl died too. After that,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of Memphis case, commission grills HPD chief about slow discipline for officers accused of wrongdoing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The swift firing of the Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols is leading to call for change in Honolulu. HPD Chief Joe Logan said Wednesday he doesn’t have the power to immediately discharge a police officer, which raised even more questions about police discipline at a Honolulu Police Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0