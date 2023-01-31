ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused Flasher Tim Allen Believes He's Being Targeted For His 'Conservative Beliefs,' Fears Career Will End Over Pamela Anderson Allegations

By Radar Staff
 2 days ago
Once beloved sitcom dad Tim Allen has found himself at the center of a career-threatening sex scandal after being accused of flashing two former Home Improvement co-stars, Pamela Anderson and Patricia Richardson — but the actor is allegedly shouting to pals that he's being targeted because of his "conservative beliefs," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Allen faces shocking allegations from Baywatch sexpot Anderson, who charged he showed her his tool when she was a young actress on the show. While the 69-year-old funnyman denied Pam's tale , damaging video of him seeming to expose himself to his TV wife Patricia subsequently surfaced, igniting a firestorm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VayR6_0kX88ut200
Mega

In her new memoir, Love Pamela , the former Playboy pin-up wrote that while working together on the hit 1990s sitcom, Tim "opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.

"He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably," Anderson insisted.

Allen insisted, " It never happened . I would never do such a thing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftvyF_0kX88ut200
Mega

In the clip of Richardson with Allen, she reacted with shock when he pulled up his kilt — however, it was later revealed that the actor's stunt was not quite as revealing as it seemed.

"People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me. He was well dressed under there. I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts," she insisted.

But the damage has already been done, according to insiders who say Allen was already fearing for his career before the flashing scandal erupted.

"Tim's telling pals he's being piled on because of his conservative beliefs," dished an insider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Oa1I_0kX88ut200
Mega

Sources believe his political views were the death knell for his latest sitcom, Last Man Standing , which was canceled despite good ratings. But industry sources say the show is being brought back after an uproar by fans.

"That turn of event speaks to the fact Hollywood may hate him, but the rest of the country loves him," one insider charged. However, his rep denied the allegation.

Allen also took hits from woke warriors late last year by declaring "saying 'Merry Christmas to all' has suddenly become problematic" on his Disney+ show The Santa Clauses .

The exasperated star has addressed his frustration in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snkQ3_0kX88ut200
Mega

"You'll get beat up if you don't believe what everybody believes. It's like '30s Germany ," Allen once told Jimmy Kimmel.

The actor doubled down on his denial of Anderson's allegations this week, claiming that "everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Allen's rep for comment.

Comments / 433

Tom L
2d ago

It's all bs, people used to go streaking back in the 70s, lol. Was that a sex crime?? Woman took their bras off and burned them during protesting was that a sex crime?? Johnson and Johnson showed a bare baby bottom on advertising was that a sex crime?? The media once again making a mountain out of a mole hill.

Reply(39)
165
Jason Bourne
2d ago

Last I heard she said it didn't bother her, plus he had boxers on and wasn't naked. If that is true then it's not like he was a weirdo that was naked. He was simply a guy goofing off that maybe made a tasteless joke. Last I read that was the case. Although I didnt read this article

Reply(8)
65
Leo Birchardi
2d ago

yes bring back Last Man Standing! conservative, liberal, independent thinkers all enjoy Tim Allen's work! get over yourself America, he is a fantastic comic who truly enriches the lives of people who tune into his shows.

Reply(3)
28
