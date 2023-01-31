ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthline

Pictures of Psoriatic Arthritis: Hands, Feet, Skin, and More

Psoriatic arthritis mostly affects the joints in your hands and feet, but you can have symptoms elsewhere in your body. You may notice swollen joints, skin rashes, structural changes, or even symptoms in your eyes. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic form of arthritis. It can affect the small and...
Living Smart

Researchers found ginger extract can reduce knee pain in 247 patients with osteoarthritis, arthritis, and rheumatism

Ginger is one of the most popular and healthiest spices in the world. It is full of nutrients and bioactive compounds with significant health benefits. There have been centuries of use of this spice in Indian medicine. There are numerous benefits associated with this herb, including aiding digestion, reducing nausea, preventing colds and flu, soothing the stomach, relieving stomach pain, and promoting weight loss.
HealthCentral.com

What’s Behind That Painful, Burning Sensation in Your Back?

A wide range of triggers can lead to super-inflamed, almost hot feelings along and near your spine. Here’s what may be causing your discomfort. Many of us struggle with back pain at some point in our lives. In fact, back pain is one of the most common patient complaints to doctors, according Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, with 65 million Americans reporting a recent episode.
Healthline

Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼

Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
msn.com

Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?

Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as GERD, is a type of acid reflux characterized by stomach acids making their way back up into the esophagus due to a weakened esophageal sphincter (LES), which is responsible for keeping the mouth of the stomach firmly closed during digestion, as per WebMD. There are several factors that contribute to the condition, including smoking, pregnancy, obesity, eating certain foods or large meals, taking specific medications, and underlying health conditions, such as lupus and scleroderma. Those with GERD will often experience bad heartburn pain after eating, nausea, vomiting, a cough that won't go away, and difficulty swallowing.
hippocraticpost.com

Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis

Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis research from the Bionics Institute in Melbourne, Australia: Our researchers are developing a drug-free treatment to treat rheumatoid arthritis using vagus nerve stimulation. Researchers at the Bionics Institute are developing an innovative drug-free treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment uses an electrical medical device to...
Healthline

Is Polymyalgia Rheumatica Similar to Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Both polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are autoimmune conditions. They make your immune system attack your joints. These conditions have many similarities, but they have different causes. What’s the difference between rheumatoid arthritis and polymyalgia rheumatica?. PMR and RA are both inflammatory disorders that affect your joints.
Healthline

Cervical Epidural Steroid Injections for Neck, Shoulder, and Arm Pain

A cervical epidural steroid injection goes into a space near the spine and has anti-inflammatory effects. But it’s not recommended for everyone with chronic pain. A cervical epidural steroid injection is a shot to relieve chronic pain. The shot goes into a space near the spine and has anti-inflammatory effects. It’s best for pain that’s the result of nerve injury or damage.
Healthline

Can Ulcerative Colitis Cause Back Pain?

Ulcerative colitis is a form of inflammatory bowel disease that typically causes gastrointestinal problems. However, UC can also cause back pain. This pain may happen because inflammation related to UC can spread to the joints, including the spine. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that...
Medical News Today

Continued back pain after kyphoplasty: Causes and treatment

Kyphoplasty is a procedure that treats compression fractures in the spine. It relieves pain at the site, but some people may experience pain even after the procedure. Treating it includes taking medications and doing physical therapy. Doctors may recommend kyphoplasty as part of their treatment for osteoporotic or bone compression...
verywellhealth.com

Is Diverticulitis Pain Normal?

Diverticulitis can cause symptoms including abdominal pain. One of the most common symptoms of diverticulitis is abdominal pain on your lower left or right side. Diverticulitis pain can get worse when you sleep or exercise. The pain might be managed with changes in diet and medications. This article will address...
Healthline

Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Cause Neck Pain?

Ankylosing spondylitis typically affects the lower back, but as the disease progresses, it can cause pain in the upper back or neck. Ankylosing spondylitis is a form of arthritis that can cause inflammation and pain in your spine and other joints. In addition to the condition directly affecting your upper...
verywellhealth.com

Painful Swallowing

Painful swallowing can feel like discomfort or pain or may feel like a burning or squeezing sensation. It may be felt anywhere from the neck to the breastbone. Pain in the throat or chest during swallowing is called odynophagia. Painful swallowing can be caused by several things, including infection, acid...
Harvard Health

Know your pain relievers

Here’s how to safely use over-the-counter pain medication. Low back pain? Achy joints? Overdo it when you were working out or doing outside work? One of the easiest remedies is to pop an over-the-counter (OTC) pain reliever. Most of the time, this does the trick. But what if the ache or pain is more frequent and you take these pills on a regular basis? How do you know when you have overused them?
MedicalXpress

Early adulthood physical activity may be associated with symptoms of pelvic floor disorders in middle-aged women

The prevalence of pelvic floor disorders increases as women approach menopausal years. In addition to hormonal changes, several factors contribute to pelvic floor disorders, including natural aging of the connective tissue, reproductive history, lifestyle, as well as factors increasing the pressure in the abdominal cavity. "Physical activity has many health...
Medical News Today

Comparing myofascial pain syndrome and fibromyalgia

Both myofascial pain syndrome and fibromyalgia cause muscular pain. Myofascial pain syndrome causes pain in certain areas, while fibromyalgia causes pain throughout the body. Myofascial pain syndrome (MPS) is a condition that causes musculoskeletal pain in a particular area of the body. Fibromyalgia causes widespread pain and tenderness in the...
vazeer

Back pain

Back pain is a common condition experienced by many people at some point in their lives. It refers to discomfort or pain felt in the lower, upper, or middle back, which can range from a dull ache to a sharp stabbing sensation. Causes of back pain can include poor posture, injury, strain from overuse, muscle tension, and nerve compression, among others. Some people may experience chronic back pain that lasts for an extended period of time, while others may experience temporary or acute back pain due to a specific injury. Treatment options for back pain may include physical therapy, pain medication, massage, chiropractic care, and in severe cases, surgery. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including exercise and proper posture, can also help prevent the onset of back pain.
