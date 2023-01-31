Read full article on original website
Related
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum …. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Financial 'rescue' for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Unusual weather in January. Marywood offers mentoring workshop for local students.
Groundhog Day; The most Oreo; jail deaths: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Happy Groundhog Day! Just a little over an hour after this newsletter is sent, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge and let the world know if spring is headed or way early, or if it will be another six weeks of shivering in winter coats. Phil is so beloved that even the...
delawarevalleynews.com
Spotlight PA Examines 1 Million Medical Marijuana Certifications
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. For Spotlight PA’s latest investigation into Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, we analyzed more than 1 million records of anonymized patient certifications...
iheart.com
Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
Phil Has Spoken! Pennsylvania’s Famous Groundhog Sees His Shadow. Here Are the Results
The famous groundhog saw his shadow, predicting another six weeks of winter. In one of Pennsylvania’s most popular pastimes, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, determining upcoming weather predictions. Julia Musto wrote about the groundhog and his shadow for Fox News. Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania,...
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Ranks Among Best States For Singles
(Undated) -- Pennsylvania is one of the top states for singles. Wallethub put together a list ahead of Valentine's Day. The consumer advice website compared statistics in 30 key metrics across the nation's 50 states, including the share of single adults per capita, date costs, and the average price spent at a barber shop or beauty salon. Pennsylvania ranked fifth. California topped the list at number one.
bctv.org
Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
ALTOONA — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. On Jan. 17, the Altoona Area School District school board updated the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for their food and service, so if you have never never been to any of them definitely pay them a visit.
Changes coming to SNAP benefits
Harrisburg, Pa. — Emergency payments to a supplemental nutrition program will stop at the end of February, officials with the state Department of Human Services announced. Those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were eligible for an additional emergency allotment payment each month during the pandemic, but recent legislation will put an end to that. Due to passage of the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March,...
The 2023 adult trout stocking schedule in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips, as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to make its 2023 adult trout stocking schedule available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website (Fishandboat.com). The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the […]
Some Pennsylvania courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
The decision further undermines the effectiveness of a program once lauded as a national model and championed by Gov. Josh Shapiro when he was attorney general. This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
Pa. Dems shake the money tree ahead of Feb. 7 special elections | Wednesday Morning Coffee
How can you tell when it’s nearly Election Day? The tone of the fundraising gets way more insistent. And when control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is on the line? Much, much more insistent. With less than a week to go before western Pennsylvania voters head to the polls in a trio of special elections for the […] The post Pa. Dems shake the money tree ahead of Feb. 7 special elections | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Penn State researchers share Spotted lanternfly findings
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Researchers at Penn State are still working to learn as much as they can about an invasive insect in Pennsylvania that continues to be a threat to local agriculture. The university is part of an interdisciplinary research group studying the Spotted Lanternfly. The research group, funded by the U.S. Department […]
Pa. moves up start of sales for anterless deer licenses in 2023. What hunters need to know.
Pennsylvania hunters are well accustomed to purchasing their hunting licenses and antlerless deer permits starting in July, but this year they’ll need to be thinking about deer season a few weeks earlier than normal. That’s because as the Pennsylvania Game Commission prepares to start selling antlerless deer permits online for the first time ever, it’s also planning to move up the timing for when the sales process begins.
beavercountyradio.com
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
FILE – Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 4, 2022. Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will send dozens of new representatives and senators to the Legislature, thanks to a slew of retirements and new district maps that were revamped by the state’s redistricting commission. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Comments / 0