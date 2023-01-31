Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Three arrested in Fargo after pickup truck stolen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in stealing a pickup truck in Fargo Saturday. Police were called to a south Fargo business where they say a man left his pickup running outside. Officers found security footage and developed descriptions of three people and a second vehicle involved in the incident.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo standoff ends without injuries (Update)
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Charges filed and suspect in custody following shelter in place order in South Fargo
valleynewslive.com
Authorities investigating after driver forces WFPS bus to pull over, demands child leaves with him
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man’s alleged aggressive driving is now at the center of an investigation with sheriff deputies after an ‘unusual’ situation on a Horace bus route last week. Parents of children on bus #4 received an email Wednesday morning alerting them to...
KFYR-TV
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Suicidal situation ends peacefully in S. Fargo
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD look for man who threw 2 cats out of car, killing 1
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for your help in finding a suspect. Security footage from the city pound shows the suspect throwing two cats out of his vehicle. He hit one as he drove away, and it died. The vehicle is a red, four-door sedan with silver window trim.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police say missing teen has been located.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, Carley Kalis has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for 15-year-old Carley Kalis. They say she did not get on the bus home from school Wednesday afternoon.
valleynewslive.com
Doyle taxi crashes into rear of Moorhead city bus
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Doyle taxi cab lost control of the vehicle over icy roads and slid, crashing into the back of a Moorhead City Bus. Around 11:30a.m. Wednesday, February, 1st, a crash happened on the corner of 28th Ave S. and 20th St. in Moorhead involving a Doyle taxi cab and a Moorhead city bus. Everyone was able to walk away safely from the crash with minor injuries reported.. The cause of the crash was due to slick roads and the damage to the bus was minimal while the taxi cab needed to be towed away.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suicidal situation ends peacefully
valleynewslive.com
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
kvrr.com
Shelter in place ordered for South Fargo neighborhood
kfgo.com
Accused Medenwald killer was on supervised release in Minnesota for drug crimes
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Breckenridge, Minn. man who has been charged with a murder that occurred outside a Wahpeton hockey arena on January 16 was on supervised release in Minnesota for a 2020 drug felony at the time of the shooting. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger was sentenced to seven...
valleynewslive.com
Leaves on Red River Regional Dispatch Center “Tree of Life” is another life saved
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 calls for help are answered every day at the Red River Regional Dispatch Center. However, only a handful of operators have made it on the center’s “Tree of Life,” each branch tells the story of a life saved.
valleynewslive.com
New renderings for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment on University Drive S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New renderings have been released for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment project on University Drive South in Fargo. The ‘BLOC’ will stretch the entire block from 16th to 17th Avenue South. This is the strip mall with Duane’s House of Pizza and Great Wall Chinese Restaurant.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy is still grieving and searching for answers, but she’s sharing her story tonight in hopes of helping others who struggle with their mental health, especially kids. Nolan Wilson, a fifth grader at Clara Barton Elementary, who was...
valleynewslive.com
Downtown Fargo Mexican Village closes doors after 52 years
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mexican Village posted to social media saying it would be closing its Downtown Fargo location at 814 Main Avenue. They say they will consolidate all operations at the 45th Street South location, and it’s effective February 1, 2023. On social media, the owners...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
valleynewslive.com
Moving Mountains: The story of Mount Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For years Fargo has been growing West, South and come every winter, up, with the construction of Mount Fargo. “We started about two weeks before Christmas,” said Derrick Juve, a snow groom operator with Midwest Snow Services. “We stack it as tall as we can, keep going as steep as we can, but it would take a lot of snow for us to run out of room out here. It takes weeks after a snowfall to get all the roads clear. It’s a pretty constant process. There’s a lot of moving parts that go into the whole operation.”
valleynewslive.com
New Clay County Resource Recovery Center set to open
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The new Clay County Resource Recovery Center is set to open on February 6. The new facility will replace the Moorhead Transfer Station, the Clay County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the Clay County Electronics Recycling Facility, in Moorhead. Officials say combining the services...
