ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Denver

After recent rate hike, energy consumers search for alternatives

Many Coloradans are seeing high utility bills and turning to solar energy to power their home. But it's not the only switch you can make. Contractors are noticing a big spike in customers moving from natural gas to electricity to heat their homes. It's the hot new accessory for your home this winter. "Right now, over half the sales appointments are for heat pumps," said Marc Brewer, president of DALCO Heating and Air Conditioning. He says the demand for heat pumps is up six-fold in the last two years. "All a heat pump really is is an air conditioner with an added component called a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Coloradans accuse Xcel of delaying solar installations to protect profits

Some solar customers and installers say Xcel Energy is purposefully delaying hundreds of solar connections across the state to avoid losing money. They say it's taking six months for the utility to install meters that connect solar installations to the grid."They have no urgency to put them in because, as soon as they put them in, that meter profit goes down," says Paul Webster. He and his wife June decided to retire to Colorado last year and say his son, who lives here, and our sun, which shines 300 days a year, had a lot to do with it. "When...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Permits set to launch for popular Colorado wilderness

Permits soon will be available for backpackers looking to visit some of the more popular areas of an iconic Colorado wilderness. Starting Feb. 15, reservations are set to be posted on recreation.gov for summer trips to the most sought parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Costing $10 per person per night, the U.S. Forest Service says the reservations will be limited, as part of a previously stated effort to limit crowds and damage to certain areas.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

This is who you can complain to about Xcel Energy bills

DENVER — Xcel Energy and other energy companies pass along natural gas costs dollar for dollar -- what they pay for the gas, you pay for the gas. That's not the only cost passed along to customers. Xcel is also allowed to pass along the cost of its legal team. Specifically, customers pay for Xcel's lawyers to ask Colorado state regulators for increases for a variety of reasons.
DENVER, CO
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 in Direct Payments Will Be Given to Millions of Americans

Officials announced that millions of Americans are about to receive up to $1,500 in direct payments which they started issuing in January. Millions of Americans are still about direct payments, according to state officials. The amount that residents in Colorado vary. Single filers will get an amount of $750 while those who were jointly filed together will get an amount of $1,500.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Residents Roast Public Utilities Commission for Failing to Stand Up to Xcel

Actions speak louder than words, but even words are better than merely nodding. That’s the message the public wanted the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to hear at two listening sessions on January 31. The commission had set up the sessions because of the extremely high energy bills people have been experiencing across the state.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Fed up Xcel Energy customers demand answers from state regulators

DENVER — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) held a public hearing about high energy costs on Tuesday. It ended up being a listening session, leaving customers complaints unanswered. “How many times has PUC turned down these rate increase requests? I’ve been here -- I’m a native. I have...
DENVER, CO
The Center Square

Colorado Senate unanimously passes bill making state water resources committee permanent

(The Center Square) – A bill that would make a state committee on water and agriculture permanent unanimously passed on Wednesday in the Colorado Senate. Senate Bill 23-010 would amend statutory language stating it was an interim committee. It also removes limitations on the number of meetings and field trips the committee may hold and requires at least four meetings each calendar year. “Water in Colorado is key,” Sen. Jeff...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Scrubbing anti-wolf politics from state plan | IN RESPONSE

John Howard, a former Stakeholder Advisory Group member, recently published an opinion piece titled “Politics undermines Colorado wolf plan.” It’s an accurate title — but his premise arguing pro-wolf political interference was warping the state’s wolf management plan is 180 degrees wrong. In reality, Colorado’s...
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy