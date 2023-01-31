Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
Troubled oil and gas company K.P. Kauffman threatened with loss of right to do business in Colorado
K.P. Kauffman, a violation-plagued oil and gas operator, was ordered by state regulators Wednesday to promptly pay $1.9 million in fines and clean up 78 production sites or lose its right to do business in Colorado. The company’s ability to sell oil and gas were also suspended and it was...
After recent rate hike, energy consumers search for alternatives
Many Coloradans are seeing high utility bills and turning to solar energy to power their home. But it's not the only switch you can make. Contractors are noticing a big spike in customers moving from natural gas to electricity to heat their homes. It's the hot new accessory for your home this winter. "Right now, over half the sales appointments are for heat pumps," said Marc Brewer, president of DALCO Heating and Air Conditioning. He says the demand for heat pumps is up six-fold in the last two years. "All a heat pump really is is an air conditioner with an added component called a...
Coloradans accuse Xcel of delaying solar installations to protect profits
Some solar customers and installers say Xcel Energy is purposefully delaying hundreds of solar connections across the state to avoid losing money. They say it's taking six months for the utility to install meters that connect solar installations to the grid."They have no urgency to put them in because, as soon as they put them in, that meter profit goes down," says Paul Webster. He and his wife June decided to retire to Colorado last year and say his son, who lives here, and our sun, which shines 300 days a year, had a lot to do with it. "When...
cpr.org
Xcel Energy outlines plan to lower Colorado gas bills amid public outcry over high prices
Xcel Energy customers could see their monthly gas bills drop by as much as 15 percent in February and March, according to a new cost adjustment plan approved by state regulators on Monday. The relief is mainly due to falling natural gas prices. And it comes as Xcel faces criticism...
Permits set to launch for popular Colorado wilderness
Permits soon will be available for backpackers looking to visit some of the more popular areas of an iconic Colorado wilderness. Starting Feb. 15, reservations are set to be posted on recreation.gov for summer trips to the most sought parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Costing $10 per person per night, the U.S. Forest Service says the reservations will be limited, as part of a previously stated effort to limit crowds and damage to certain areas.
This is who you can complain to about Xcel Energy bills
DENVER — Xcel Energy and other energy companies pass along natural gas costs dollar for dollar -- what they pay for the gas, you pay for the gas. That's not the only cost passed along to customers. Xcel is also allowed to pass along the cost of its legal team. Specifically, customers pay for Xcel's lawyers to ask Colorado state regulators for increases for a variety of reasons.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 in Direct Payments Will Be Given to Millions of Americans
Officials announced that millions of Americans are about to receive up to $1,500 in direct payments which they started issuing in January. Millions of Americans are still about direct payments, according to state officials. The amount that residents in Colorado vary. Single filers will get an amount of $750 while those who were jointly filed together will get an amount of $1,500.
Westword
Residents Roast Public Utilities Commission for Failing to Stand Up to Xcel
Actions speak louder than words, but even words are better than merely nodding. That’s the message the public wanted the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to hear at two listening sessions on January 31. The commission had set up the sessions because of the extremely high energy bills people have been experiencing across the state.
Fed up Xcel Energy customers demand answers from state regulators
DENVER — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) held a public hearing about high energy costs on Tuesday. It ended up being a listening session, leaving customers complaints unanswered. “How many times has PUC turned down these rate increase requests? I’ve been here -- I’m a native. I have...
Colorado Senate unanimously passes bill making state water resources committee permanent
(The Center Square) – A bill that would make a state committee on water and agriculture permanent unanimously passed on Wednesday in the Colorado Senate. Senate Bill 23-010 would amend statutory language stating it was an interim committee. It also removes limitations on the number of meetings and field trips the committee may hold and requires at least four meetings each calendar year. “Water in Colorado is key,” Sen. Jeff...
If you lower the heat by 1 degree, what does it do to your Xcel bill?
DENVER — It will be below zero overnight into Tuesday. A night where Xcel Energy encourages customers to “lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower,” so that customers can save on energy bills. How much does that save exactly?. Colorado School of...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Suncor refinery leaks gas, Polis renews shutdown emergency
Alarms were triggered at the Suncor refinery Tuesday evening after a gas leak, according to the company.
Water main break creates large hole in Denver road
Denver Water crews are working a large water main break in the Hale neighborhood.
Pumping Mississippi River water west: solution or pipedream?
Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states.
Six-state solution to Colorado River crisis could end up saving hydropower in the West — or in court
The proposal submitted by six of the seven states on the Colorado River could offer a path forward on saving hydropower at two dams and the West's $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry. But without agreement from California — the largest water user on the Colorado — the proposal could fall flat....
Xcel customers blast utility in PUC affordability hearing
Xcel customers who have seen their bills double or even triple are speaking out in a Public Utilities Commission public comment hearing on affordability Tuesday.
coloradopolitics.com
Scrubbing anti-wolf politics from state plan | IN RESPONSE
John Howard, a former Stakeholder Advisory Group member, recently published an opinion piece titled “Politics undermines Colorado wolf plan.” It’s an accurate title — but his premise arguing pro-wolf political interference was warping the state’s wolf management plan is 180 degrees wrong. In reality, Colorado’s...
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
iheart.com
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
