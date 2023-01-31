ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Ann Arbor News

In-state four-star recruit Jacob Oden commits to Michigan football over MSU, others

Michigan’s football program put a bow on its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. On Thursday, it added a key addition to its 2024 class. Harper Woods four-star athlete Jacob Oden made his college decision Thursday night in an announcement on 247Sports’ YouTube channel, choosing Michigan over other finalists Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa and Tennessee.
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day

The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Penn State, Oklahoma among teams in good position ahead of 2023

Will 2023 be the "year of parity" in college football?. According to FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, with so many coordinator and quarterback changes set to take place among the sport's top programs, this could be a year when several new teams emerge in the College Football Playoff conversation.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football reels in 2024 four-star legacy defensive back

The Wolverines weren’t exactly on fire on the recruiting trail in 2023, but 2024 has gotten out to a much better start. Entering February, the maize and blue had five commitments, four of whom are rated as four-star prospects, with the other being an international prospect who just arrived in the United States and hasn’t had much of an evaluation by the recruiting services.
ANN ARBOR, MI
College Football News

College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Offensive Tackles

Who are the best and brightest offensive tackles in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?. This year’s batch of offensive tackles in the transfer portal might not be quite at the level of the rest of the positions, but they’re a big deal. A whole slew of big holes are getting instantly fixed for a few key teams. In some cases, the best on this list might be a final piece of a good puzzle.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

GAME DAY: Wisconsin at Ohio State

Getting four days off, Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6) looks to shake off a slump as they travel to Ohio State (11-10, 3-7) on Thursday. The Badgers have dropped six of their last seven games after beginning the season 11-2. UW is coming off a 61-51 home loss to Illinois on Saturday, their worst offensive performance of the season.
MADISON, WI

