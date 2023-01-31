Read full article on original website
Related
Former Ohio State WR Transfers To Big Ten West Rival
Austin Kutscher will remain in the Big Ten after five seasons at Ohio State.
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
In-state four-star recruit Jacob Oden commits to Michigan football over MSU, others
Michigan’s football program put a bow on its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. On Thursday, it added a key addition to its 2024 class. Harper Woods four-star athlete Jacob Oden made his college decision Thursday night in an announcement on 247Sports’ YouTube channel, choosing Michigan over other finalists Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa and Tennessee.
Nebraska Football: 5 Must-Watch Sleepers from the Cornhuskers' 2023 Recruiting Class
These are some players that may currently be flying under the radar but could still end up being valuable contributors to come from Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day
The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
Deion Sanders says Willie Taggart to join his Colorado staff
The swirling speculation about former FSU and USF coach Willie Taggart joining Deion Sanders’ staff in Colorado has segued from conjecture to nearly concrete. With Sanders himself being the source. Speaking on a recent podcast posted to YouTube, the new Buffaloes coach, Pro Football Hall of Famer and FSU...
FOX Sports
Penn State, Oklahoma among teams in good position ahead of 2023
Will 2023 be the "year of parity" in college football?. According to FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, with so many coordinator and quarterback changes set to take place among the sport's top programs, this could be a year when several new teams emerge in the College Football Playoff conversation.
Michigan football reels in 2024 four-star legacy defensive back
The Wolverines weren’t exactly on fire on the recruiting trail in 2023, but 2024 has gotten out to a much better start. Entering February, the maize and blue had five commitments, four of whom are rated as four-star prospects, with the other being an international prospect who just arrived in the United States and hasn’t had much of an evaluation by the recruiting services.
Newsstand: Notre Dame football loses staff member to Youngstown State per report
Notre Dame has been a springboard for young coaches make their way up the career ladder of late. Last week, graduate assistant James Laurinaitis went back to his alma mater, Ohio State. This week, Jeremy Larkin is headed to Youngstown State to become the running backs coach there according to John Brice of FootballScoop.
College Football News
College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Offensive Tackles
Who are the best and brightest offensive tackles in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?. This year’s batch of offensive tackles in the transfer portal might not be quite at the level of the rest of the positions, but they’re a big deal. A whole slew of big holes are getting instantly fixed for a few key teams. In some cases, the best on this list might be a final piece of a good puzzle.
Busy college football recruiting period called ‘total chaos’
The first Wednesday of February used to be the biggest day on the calendar for college football recruiting. Now it is an afterthought. The December signing period, which is now when nearly all major prospects finalize their plans, is still relatively new but is causing enough headaches for busy coaches that many are trying to think of an alternative.
GAME DAY: Wisconsin at Ohio State
Getting four days off, Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6) looks to shake off a slump as they travel to Ohio State (11-10, 3-7) on Thursday. The Badgers have dropped six of their last seven games after beginning the season 11-2. UW is coming off a 61-51 home loss to Illinois on Saturday, their worst offensive performance of the season.
Notre Dame football: Trending 2024 target sets commitment date
It was just a day ago that we told you about Notre Dame cornerback target Leonard Moore and the Irish seeming to be trending nicely for him. Well it would appear that a commitment doesn’t seem far off. Moore has told 247Sports that he will announce his commitment this...
Comments / 0