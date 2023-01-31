Read full article on original website
New Auburn coordinator Philip Montgomery on preparing an offense for the SEC
A one-on-one interview with Auburn's new offensive coordinator, Philip Montgomery, features the coach talking about preparations for getting the offense ready for SEC defenses.
montgomeryindependent.com
Catholic All-American Gabe Russo decides to attend Auburn
After earning high school All-American status as a punter and kicker over the summer, Catholic’s Gabe Russo had his choice of attending most any college. Originally, his recruiting plans were to attend a school with the best athletic scholarship offer, but with NIL deals and other incentives available to new college recruits, he could attend a school on an academic offer as a preferred walk-on with virtually the same perks.
Five-star 2024 PG Tahaad Pettiford commits to Auburn
Pettiford is a top three point guard in the 2024 class.
Wild message board post suggests Bo Nix will return to Auburn football
A poster on Auburn Undercover’s infamous ‘The Bunker’ message board shared a wild theory he heard through the grapevine about Bo Nix bolting Oregon to return to the Plains and finish his collegiate career with Auburn football. The poster cited a possible COVID exemption that would give...
All-American Punter, Kicker Announces Major Commitment
One of the top special teams players in the 2023 recruiting class announced his commitment on Wednesday. Gabe Russo, who is an Under Armour All-American, announced a commitment to Auburn as a PWO (preferred walk-on). That came after he got a scholarship offer from Kentucky. ...
Which Auburn football players are still in the transfer portal?
Hugh Freeze has been the head coach of the Auburn football program for about two months now, but you would believe it has been much longer based on his recruiting success during this cycle. The Tigers signed 20 recruits on Early National Signing Day, and secured 12 transfers, earning them the #3 transfer class in the nation.
Auburn football: 4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb signing today
Today is February 1, and that means that National Signing Day has arrived in the world of college football. The Auburn football program signed 20 prospects back in December on Early National Signing Day, which has taken a lot of the attention from National Signing Day in the past few years.
Top In-State Prospect Sets Commitment Date
One of the nation's top scorers is set to announce his commitment Friday afternoon. Labaron Philon, a 6-foot-4 point guard, plays for Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama. Philon is the highest ranked player in the 2024 recruiting cycle from the state of Alabama. Philon has narrowed his list of...
auburntigers.com
Sara Elizabeth Jackson 'an unbelievable gift' to Auburn baseball
AUBURN, Ala. – Sara Elizabeth Jackson's association with Auburn baseball began when she joined the Diamond Dolls her freshman year. She served as treasurer her junior season and as president during her senior year. "An amazing organization," Jackson said of Auburn baseball's official hostesses. "It's fantastic." A 2020 business...
Hugh Freeze gives brutally honest assessment of Auburn football QB room
Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze didn’t pull punches when assessing the Tigers’ 2023 quarterback room at the Alabama Football Coaches Association’s annual clinic on January 27 in Montgomery. Right now, the Tigers have three quarterbacks in the room with Class of 2023 Hank Brown joining the...
theScore
Report: Saban turned away 2 players over big NIL money requests
While speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery on Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed that he rejected two players after their name, image, and likeness requests turned out to be too expensive for his taste. Baker High School (Mobile) coach Steve...
Opelika-Auburn News
Coming up clutch: Ja’Keith Carr leads Auburn High to area championship
Every basketball player has a routine for shooting free throws. Ja’Keith Carr is no different. He receives the ball from the referee, inhales, exhales, dribbles once then pauses for a beat, then takes his shot. Against Central-Phenix City, in a one-possession overtime game, with four seconds left, the game...
opelikaobserver.com
New Way to Play Coming to Auburn-Opelika Area
OPELIKA — Construction is underway at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, behind Lowes. The site marks the future home of Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.
WTVM
2023 National Signing Day across the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Signing Day is officially here. This is a day where athletes in the Valley commit to colleges on sports scholarships. Check out the photo gallery below to see who signed where! Before the photo gallery, you’ll find our featured on-air segments and a full list of signees from our local schools.
lakemagazine.life
Anna Caroline McKelvey
Recent Auburn University graduate, Anna Caroline McKelvey, is on the hunt to put her degree to use. With unmatched determination, McKelvey can’t wait to show off her skills in one of her favorite communities – Lake Martin. While she’s heavily into the process of applying for jobs, she’s...
WTVM
One Rainey McCullers School of the Arts student unable to play baseball
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sports can be a big part of the student experience, that’s why some Muscogee County parents are hoping to see a change in the athletic policy soon. A student who attends Rainey McCullers School of the Arts was told he could not play baseball at another school that offers sports, unlike Rainey McCullers.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn student wins Miss Alabama 2023
The 2023 Miss Alabama USA Pageant was held in the Gogue Performing Arts Center on January 27th and 28th. There were 37 women competing in this pageant. The contestants competed in multiple competitions such as swimwear, ball gown and interviews. On the second night of the pageant, the number of contestants decreases to 16, continuously going down until one contestant was ultimately chosen.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
opelikaobserver.com
Walk-On’s to Celebrate Grand Opening in Opelika
OPELIKA — Tiger Town will soon be hosting game days with a taste of Louisiana when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Feb. 6. Located at 3041 Capps Way, just a few minutes from the Auburn University campus, Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration and festivities at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting hosted by its executive team and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
Bham Now
How to plan a perfect weekend getaway at Auburn’s Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center
Just two hours southeast of Birmingham lies Auburn—“The Loveliest Village On The Plains”. Already regarded as a foodie destination (and for good reason) Auburn is now home to the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center—a bustling academic building with a state-of-the-art restaurant, five-star hotel, delectable food hall and so much more.
