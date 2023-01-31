Read full article on original website
Related
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration
Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
financemagnates.com
CySEC Withdraws License of TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator
The Cyprus Securities and Investment Commission (CySEC) has withdrawn the operational license of FF Simple and Smart Trades Investment Services Ltd, which operated multiple forex and contracts for difference (CFDs) brands, the regulatory announced on Wednesday. CySEC Renounces TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator’s License. FF Simple and Smart Trades...
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
TechCrunch
Where should sales sit in product-led companies?
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. The adoption of product-led growth is changing how B2B companies conduct their business and leading some of them...
financemagnates.com
FX Veteran Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies as B2B Sales MD
Fred Scala, a well-known executive in the forex trading industry, has joined brokerage Direct Trading Technologies as a Managing Director and is in charge of business-to-business (B2B ) sales. Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies. Direct Trading Technologies offers online brokerage services, including trading with currencies, contracts for differences (CFDs),...
financemagnates.com
BUX to Offer ETF Savings Plan in Europe with BlackRock
BUX, a financial technology company and neobroker, has teamed up with BlackRock, a major investment provider, to launch an ETF (exchange-traded fund) savings plan in Europe. The offering provides European consumers with a simple way to invest in a diversified portfolio of ETFs managed by iShares, a subsidiary of BlackRock.
TechCrunch
TrueBiz aims to help financial services providers onboard business customers faster, avoid fraud
But due diligence doesn’t just apply to investors pouring money into startups, or companies acquiring other companies. Businesses, especially those operating in financial services, also have to conduct an appropriate amount of due diligence, for example, to avoid fraud. As recently as December, a congressional report accused several fintechs,...
thecoinrise.com
Meta CEO Confirms Continuous Investment in its Metaverse Program
Even after a turbulent 2022 for Facebook parent company Meta, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has clarified that the firm is not changing course on its metaverse strategy which is known as Facebook Reality Labs (FRL). According to Meta Platform’s released earnings report, the FRL division recorded a loss of $13.7 billion with a revenue of only $2.2 billion.
financemagnates.com
Horizon Updates Its Extend Platform, Focuses on Trading-as-a-Service Offering
Horizon Software, an algorithmic and electronic trading technology solution provider, has announced an update to its cross-asset electronic platform Horizon Extend. This year, the company wants to focus on developing its agency and principal trading solutions. Horizon Extend with New Module Updates. Horizon Extend allows clients to customize pricing modules...
fintechfutures.com
US payments platform Moov lands $45m Series B
Moov, an open source platform enabling users to integrate payments into their products, has raised $45 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Commerce Ventures and saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Visa and Sorenson Ventures. Announcing Moov’s $45 million Series B, the firm’s co-founder...
nexttv.com
DirecTV Names Drew Groner Senior VP, Head of Agency and Client Partnerships
DirecTV said it named Drew Groner as senior VP, head of agency and client partnerships. Groner, who had been group VP, head of client partnerships and national offices, will be responsible for addressable, digital and data-enabled ad sales. He reports to Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV. “Drew...
financemagnates.com
Fintech Funding Slashed by Almost Half in 2022. Will 2023 Be Any Better?
According to CB Insights’ 2022 State of Fintech Report, global fintech funding slumped by 46% to $75.2 billion in 2022. During the last quarter of the year, the industry generated $10.7 billion in funding, which is its lowest since 2018. The decline in funding comes even as the total number of deals signed during the period dropped by 8% year-over-year (YoY) to 5,048 deals.
financemagnates.com
Quadcode SaaS: a Broker out of the Box
On average, a medium-sized brokerage company can generate an annual turnover of $8 billion. However, it is a complex business to build from scratch — technologically, legally, financially and by many other criteria. Quadcode is an IT company that has been creating fintech solutions for 10 years. Its flagship...
financemagnates.com
CMC Invest Aims Q1 2023 Launch in Singapore
London-listed CMC Markets (LON: CMC) announced on Tuesday that its services in Singapore, under the entity CMC Markets Singapore Invest, are expected for a soft launch by the end of the first quarter of 2023. CMC Markets Singapore Invest to Launch Services in Q1. The decision to invest came after...
financemagnates.com
24 Exchange Crosses $1B Mark in Forex NDFs ADV in January
The average daily volume (ADV) of forex non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) traded on 24 Exchange hit over $1 billion in January 2023, Dmitri Galinov, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bermuda-based multi-asset trading platform disclosed on Thursday. 24 Exchange hit the new milestone three months after the trading platform, which was...
Detroit’s StockX Launches First Authentication Center in Mexico
StockX, a Detroit-based global platform for consuming and trading current culture products, has opened a new authentication center in Mexico City. While customers in Mexico have long had access to […] The post Detroit’s StockX Launches First Authentication Center in Mexico appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Benzinga
B2Broker Launches Match-Trader White Label Solution To Help Brokerage Businesses Build a Full-Fledged Trading Platform
B2Broker – a global provider of cryptocurrency and FX liquidity – is taking its white-label solutions to new heights by integrating with the Match-Trader platform. The company's clients will now gain access to remarkable commercials, instant integration into the powerful B2Core platform, plus so much more. Following up on its cTrader integration of 2022, this latest venture proves that B2Broker is dedicated to providing customers with an all-encompassing yet adjustable option.
financemagnates.com
Can the Cost-of-Living Crisis Be a Major Catalyst for Fintech Growth?
With the words recession and inflation being tossed around more frequently, consumers seem scared of a potential escalation of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, making it a prime opportunity for fintech to take the center stage. Why a Cost-of-Living Crisis Can Be an Opportunity. The cost-of-living crisis is in essence a...
Comments / 0