Marconews.com
Deion Sanders drastically overhauls Colorado’s football roster in just eight weeks
No other college football coach in the country has overhauled his roster this year like Deion Sanders did in just eight weeks at Colorado. It’s downright historic. With at least 42 new scholarship players coming in, Sanders has reeled in the biggest class of newcomers in recorded school history. And he might not be done. The transfer portal opens again in May after Sanders already signed or gained commitments from 23 players from other four-year colleges in December and January.
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
247Sports
Signing Day 2023: College football's top 25 recruiting classes, live updates
South Carolina and third-year coach Shane Beamer have landed Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated recruit remaining in the 2023 cycle following his commitment on Signing Day. Tight end Duce Robinson, who is mulling multiple offers, is the other five-star left on the board and is not expected to announce a choice this week.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day
Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Final Pac-12 recruiting rankings for 2023 cycle
For the fifth straight season, the Oregon Ducks have maintained their spot atop the Pac-12 Conference when it comes to recruiting. While there have been coaching changes across the league, the Ducks have consistently been better than the rest when it comes to acquiring talent and bringing it to Eugene. Whether it’s national recruiting with players from Texas or Florida or local recruiting from the USC Trojans’ backyard in Los Angeles, there are few players the Ducks have been unable to get over the past several years if they want them. Wednesday was another great day for Dan Lanning and the Ducks,...
FOX Sports
Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day
The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
Deion Sanders says Willie Taggart to join his Colorado staff
The swirling speculation about former FSU and USF coach Willie Taggart joining Deion Sanders’ staff in Colorado has segued from conjecture to nearly concrete. With Sanders himself being the source. Speaking on a recent podcast posted to YouTube, the new Buffaloes coach, Pro Football Hall of Famer and FSU...
FOX Sports
Penn State, Oklahoma among teams in good position ahead of 2023
Will 2023 be the "year of parity" in college football?. According to FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, with so many coordinator and quarterback changes set to take place among the sport's top programs, this could be a year when several new teams emerge in the College Football Playoff conversation.
247Sports
Urban Meyer endorses Deion Sanders as Colorado football coach entering 2023 season
The hype around Deion Sanders and Colorado football program continues to grow by the day and former college football coach Urban Meyer was the latest to join the fray. Sanders received praise from countless people around the country, including from the former Utah, Florida and Ohio State football coach. After a one-and-done season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, Meyer returned to FOX Sports for the 2022 college football campaign as an announcer. Meyer broke down why he thinks Sanders can have success at Colorado on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden.
Yardbarker
Wisconsin Football News: Badgers Land Stud TE, In-State Offers, More
It was a busy weekend for the Wisconsin football program, ladies and gents, but fear not because BadgerNotes can help get you back up to speed with a roundup of some important news you may have missed. Wisconsin Badgers Land Highest-Rated TE Recruit in School History. Over the weekend, the...
Michigan football reels in 2024 four-star legacy defensive back
The Wolverines weren’t exactly on fire on the recruiting trail in 2023, but 2024 has gotten out to a much better start. Entering February, the maize and blue had five commitments, four of whom are rated as four-star prospects, with the other being an international prospect who just arrived in the United States and hasn’t had much of an evaluation by the recruiting services.
Michigan football flips 2023 defensive lineman Cameron Brandt from Stanford
Just when we thought the Michigan football class of 2023 was locked in, there was one more trick up Jim Harbaugh's sleeve. The team's social media account announced on Wednesday, national signing day, that U-M has flipped three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt, who was verbally committed to Stanford. "It came down to where...
College Football News
College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Offensive Tackles
Who are the best and brightest offensive tackles in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?. This year’s batch of offensive tackles in the transfer portal might not be quite at the level of the rest of the positions, but they’re a big deal. A whole slew of big holes are getting instantly fixed for a few key teams. In some cases, the best on this list might be a final piece of a good puzzle.
Busy college football recruiting period called ‘total chaos’
The first Wednesday of February used to be the biggest day on the calendar for college football recruiting. Now it is an afterthought. The December signing period, which is now when nearly all major prospects finalize their plans, is still relatively new but is causing enough headaches for busy coaches that many are trying to think of an alternative.
Which Florida school has the best non-head coach football recruiter?
The path to a resurrection of the glory days in the Swamp runs through Florida football’s recruiting efforts, which has become the focus of the program since Billy Napier took over for Dan Mullen, the latter who took a lackadaisical approach when it came to bringing premiere prep talent to Gainesville.
