Looking For Less Expensive Eggs? Buy Organic Instead of Conventional
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Things have really changed over the last couple of years. Inflation has caused grocery prices to skyrocket and prices of several items have flip-flopped in many cases. The price of eggs have become very expensive. According to CBS News, the price of eggs have soared...
'We Have No Say': Dairy Farm Ordered to Dump 30,000 Liters of Milk After Exceeding Quota Amid Soaring Dairy Prices
A dairy farm in Canada's southern Ontario region reports that it was given the order to dump 30,000 liters of milk after surpassing a designated quota regulated by the government.
Forget Cows and Almonds—Lab-Grown Dairy Is the Future of Milk
A row of silver-colored tanks shimmer under the spotlight. You could easily mistake this for a microbrewery, but these cylindrical steel bioreactors don’t contain a hoppy IPA beer. They contain the future of milk. The $40-million Californian-based startup TurtleTree is banking on a future where we are no longer reliant on pastures filled with dairy cows to enjoy our favorite latte—our next pint of milk could come from a lab, as another part of a growing industry in cell-based foods.Following in the footsteps of the cell-based meat industry where meat is grown artificially in the lab, TurtleTree’s scientists are taking...
Canadians React to Delissio Pizza Being Discontinued by Nestle
It’s neither delivery nor Delissio anymore as Nestlé Canada will cease sales of the pizza brand as well as Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, and Life Cuisine across the country over the next six months according to the company’s press release. The release added that it will shift...
When will egg prices start to drop?
Most of us know by now that egg prices are near all-time highs. They are calling it "eggs-flation" and "eggs-spensive." But with Easter coming, could prices and supplies of eggs get even worse?. The price of eggs has soared 60% in the past year, according to the government, to $4...
Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
2.5 million pounds of canned meat products recalled
Time to check your pantry. A massive nationwide recall has been issued for canned meat and poultry products that could possibly be contaminated.
Conagra Brands recalls canned meat, poultry products due to possible packaging defect
WASHINGTON—Conagra Brands is recalling approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced. The meat...
Food blogger fined $18,500 after sharing a video of her illegally buying and eating a great white shark
A popular Chinese food blogger, known as Tizi, recently faced the consequences of breaking wildlife protection laws in China by illegally buying and eating a great white shark.
Sausage maker recalls 53,000 pounds of salami, pepperoni, other meats over listeria concerns
A sausage maker recalled over 52,000 pounds of salami, pepperoni and ready-to-eat meats after inspectors found listeria on a surface the meat touched.
Major recall announced for sausage, salami products
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry
Feb. 2 (UPI) — Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry sold nationwide over faulty packaging that could cause contamination. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Tuesday, saying in a statement that the products affected...
Word Choice Matters When Marketing or Advocating for Your Farm
A few years ago, when I was traveling with my agriculture leadership class, LEAD Maryland, in South Africa, we visited some vineyards and wineries as part of our tour of the region’s agricultural industry. South Africa, especially the Western Cape Winelands region, encompassing Stellenbosch, Paarl, Worcester and Franschhoek, contains...
Whole Foods presses suppliers to stop raising prices
If inflation is easing a bit, why are food prices still going up? It’s a question Whole Foods is asking its suppliers. The Wall Street Journal reports it has viewed the recording of a virtual summit between the grocery chain and its suppliers, at which the Amazon-owned company asked suppliers to go easy on the price increases, saying consumers are stretched thin as it is.
Why Are Egg Prices So High and Will They Ever Come Down?
Egg prices have people coming out of their shells these days. While increased costs at the supermarket haven’t gone over-easy with consumers, industry experts expect prices to crack relatively soon. Wholesale prices have dropped over $2 per dozen since the peak in December, and hopefully retail prices will follow,...
Podcast: What Is Industrial Hemp and Why Is It Important?
This is the first episode of season three of the Industrial Hemp Podcast, in which we zoom out a bit and talk about the basics: what industrial hemp is, how it’s used, and why it’s important. In this episode you will hear podcast host Eric Hurlock explain from...
