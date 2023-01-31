Read full article on original website
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work.
3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
Stability and resilience are two key benefits that these three stocks offer.
The 10 Best Stocks to Buy in February 2023
2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 48% and 74% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing and is taking market share in digital advertising. PayPal dominates the online payment-processing space, and its partnership with Apple could help extend that success to brick-and-mortar stores.
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term.
How to Score an Extra $1,983 Per Social Security Check
Delaying Social Security until age 70 will increase the value of your monthly check by about 77%. The median claiming age is 64.7 for men and 64.6 for women. By investing early, workers will give themselves more freedom to decide when to take Social Security.
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
Here's Why Snap's Revenue Is Taking a Hit
After posting almost no top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, Snap's revenue is declining year to date. Heated competition from TikTok and Meta are major challenges for Snap. Snap's recent top-line weakness is revealing vulnerability in the business.
2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in February
Abbott Laboratories is a diversified healthcare conglomerate with a 51-year track record of consecutive annual dividend raises. CVS Health is now a private insurance provider that is increasingly capable of providing the healthcare benefits it also gets paid to manage.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023
These Buffett stocks are poised for a big 2023.
Stimulus Update: Here Are the Final 5 States Set to Send Millions of Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. For these five states, the work continues.
This REIT Has Raised Its Dividend for 44 Straight Quarters. But Is AMT Still a Buy?
American Tower is the largest owner of cell towers. In the past decade, its total return has more than quadrupled that of the S&P 500. An attractive share price as well as rising earnings and FFO point to a buy.
Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now
The technology sector needs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing more than the company needs the rest of the sector. Banks will bump into a headwind this year, but it won't be as brisk as the one Citigroup's sellers are seemingly expecting. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has a plan for life after COVID-19 vaccines
Is Intel's Dividend in Trouble?
The CFO's comments about the dividend seem open to interpretation. The company still believes its investment strategy will grow its cash flow in the future.
General Motors Stock Surges As Earnings Blast Street Forecasts; Sees Robust 2023 Profits
GM blasted Street profit forecasts with adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share on revenues of $43.1 billion.
Here's What Happens to Your Savings When the Fed Lowers Interest Rates
The Fed isn't planning to cut rates just yet, but here's what to expect when they do.
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,
2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in 2023 Besides Microsoft
Microsoft's cybersecurity revenue is soaring, but overall growth has been sluggish. Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet are the two largest cybersecurity pure-play stocks. Both are much smaller companies and are still growing at a brisk pace.
The Nasdaq Is Rebounding: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy in February
Nasdaq-listed growth stocks have been on the rebound in January after a tough 2022. Reata Pharmaceuticals stock is heating up ahead of a regulatory decision due out in February. Travere Therapeutics is also awaiting a potential landmark regulatory decision later this month.
