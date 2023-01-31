Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Ansonia stars among notable Connecticut HS football players to choose colleges on National Signing Day
ANSONIA — A city's mayor isn't typically the kind of dignitary in attendance at the local high school's National Signing Day ceremony. But Ansonia mayor David Cassetti and his family were proudly present in the Ansonia High School Library Wednesday afternoon. There, son David Cassetti Jr. and fellow captains...
Eyewitness News
Increasing hostility on the court may have led to a shortage in sports officials
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Has been a shortage of sports officials across the nation, and in Connecticut the problem has only gotten worse since the pandemic. While the pandemic escalated the problem, that has not been the leading reason. Most competitive sports at every level rely on the person in...
zip06.com
Kyle Was Small But Mighty as State Champion for ND-WH Football
For Max Kyle, when it comes to any tale of the tape on the gridiron, it is a moot point for him. And that is because no matter the size of an obstacle or adversary, he has the right mindset and mental intangibles to outwork and overcome them–leading to him becoming a state champion.
Wednesday’s Warrior: Quadruple amputee, college student inspires with positive outlook
Conn. (WTNH) — At just 16 years old, Jalyn hunter, a talented dancer, had her life flipped upside-down. “My appendix burst, which caused me to go septic,” Hunter said. “And from there it was pretty much life over limbs.” Life over limbs. A decision no-one ever hopes they have to make — especially as a […]
ballparkdigest.com
New for 2023: Dunkin’ Park
We’ll have an altered name for the home of the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A; Eastern League) beginning with the 2023 season: Dunkin’ Park, reflecting the rebranding of the rights holder. Dunkin’ Donuts transitioned to Dunkin’ in 2019. The team is working on the rebranding in anticipation...
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
New Britain Herald
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
darientimes.com
Jodi Latina, WTNH's chief political correspondent, to leave for Central Connecticut State University position
WTNH chief political correspondent Jodi Latina will depart from the station Feb. 10 to pursue a role outside of the newsroom, according to a tweet shared by the newscaster. According to The Laurel, Latina will join Central Connecticut State University in New Britain as associate vice president of marketing and communications.
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma
Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
Eyewitness News
Breeze Airways launching three new nonstops from Bradley Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways said it will launch three new nonstop flights out of Windsor Locks within the next two weeks. The flights from Bradley International Airport will include Vero Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Raleigh-Durham, NC. The Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze currently has 11 destinations...
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
Woman charged with manslaughter in Hartford man’s shooting death
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a Hartford man’s death in November. Angel King, 32, was found shot to death on Nov. 6 inside a hotel room on Wooster Street, according to police. His matter of death was ruled a homicide. Lisa Kittrell, 39, turned […]
Eyewitness News
CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles and Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made their own Groundhog Day predictions on Thursday morning. The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog. Chuckles predicted an early spring. “I actually wanted...
Eyewitness News
iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford
Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
Comments / 0