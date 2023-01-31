ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

zip06.com

Kyle Was Small But Mighty as State Champion for ND-WH Football

For Max Kyle, when it comes to any tale of the tape on the gridiron, it is a moot point for him. And that is because no matter the size of an obstacle or adversary, he has the right mindset and mental intangibles to outwork and overcome them–leading to him becoming a state champion.
WEST HAVEN, CT
ballparkdigest.com

New for 2023: Dunkin’ Park

We’ll have an altered name for the home of the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A; Eastern League) beginning with the 2023 season: Dunkin’ Park, reflecting the rebranding of the rights holder. Dunkin’ Donuts transitioned to Dunkin’ in 2019. The team is working on the rebranding in anticipation...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Local legend has passed on

A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma

Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Man shot on May Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Breeze Airways launching three new nonstops from Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways said it will launch three new nonstop flights out of Windsor Locks within the next two weeks. The flights from Bradley International Airport will include Vero Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Raleigh-Durham, NC. The Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze currently has 11 destinations...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Woman charged with manslaughter in Hartford man’s shooting death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a Hartford man’s death in November. Angel King, 32, was found shot to death on Nov. 6 inside a hotel room on Wooster Street, according to police. His matter of death was ruled a homicide. Lisa Kittrell, 39, turned […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles and Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made their own Groundhog Day predictions on Thursday morning. The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog. Chuckles predicted an early spring. “I actually wanted...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford

Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
WATERFORD, CT

