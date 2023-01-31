New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Neanderthals: The oldest art in the world wasn't made by humans
One of the most hotly debated questions in the history of Neanderthal research has been whether they created art. In the past few years, the consensus has become that they did, sometimes. But, like their relations at either end of the hominoid evolutionary tree, chimpanzees and Homo sapiens, Neanderthals' behavior varied culturally from group to group and over time.
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newly discovered 10,500-year-old civilization shows rare glimpse at prehistoric survival
Metal is a staple in modern human existence. Your refrigerator, your smart phone, your laptop, your TV? All made, at least in part, of metal. But tens of thousands of years ago, civilizations existed without metal, and archaeologists have long struggled to determine how. Now, a recent discovery in England is shedding some light on the question, giving experts a rare look into ancient human life.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Watch Enormous Crocodile Thought To Be 70 Years Old Feast on Feral Pig
The crocodile named Scarface can be seen lifting the feral pig out of the water and thrashing it around.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Beachcomber Just Stumbled Upon A 12-Million-Year-Old Whale Skull In Maryland
The whale skull was found packed in a 650-pound block of sediment that preserved the fossil like a "sarcophagus." As Cody Goddard walked along Matoaka Beach in the Chesapeake Bay, he hoped to find fossils, maybe some ancient shark teeth. Instead, the Pennsylvania man stumbled upon a 12-million-year-old whale skull.
The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?
Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile. This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Rare discovery of 256 egg fossils suggests giant dinosaurs weren't doting parents
Paleontologists in India have made a rare discovery — a dinosaur hatchery with 92 nests and 256 eggs that belonged to colonies of giant plant-eating titanosaurs.
a-z-animals.com
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
msn.com
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
natureworldnews.com
‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat
Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
Comments / 0