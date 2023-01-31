ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found

By Taylor, Francis
Phys.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Neanderthals: The oldest art in the world wasn't made by humans

One of the most hotly debated questions in the history of Neanderthal research has been whether they created art. In the past few years, the consensus has become that they did, sometimes. But, like their relations at either end of the hominoid evolutionary tree, chimpanzees and Homo sapiens, Neanderthals' behavior varied culturally from group to group and over time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Newly discovered 10,500-year-old civilization shows rare glimpse at prehistoric survival

Metal is a staple in modern human existence. Your refrigerator, your smart phone, your laptop, your TV? All made, at least in part, of metal. But tens of thousands of years ago, civilizations existed without metal, and archaeologists have long struggled to determine how. Now, a recent discovery in England is shedding some light on the question, giving experts a rare look into ancient human life.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
natureworldnews.com

‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat

Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy