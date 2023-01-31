ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Monthly Horoscopes: February 2023

By Jaime Wright
They say the hardest part is starting. We all imagine ourselves picking up a guitar for the first time and playing as effortlessly as H.E.R. We want to stun a whole stadium of adoring fans right away. But the truth is that we can’t bring the house down with a guitar solo until we practice our scales first. With no planets retrograde for the first time since April 2022, we’re on a mission this month to get things started, and with that comes the humbling reality of being a newbie. The full moon in Leo on the 5th brings us to an emotional peak. Are we going to quit or keep going?

Mercury moves into Aquarius on the 11th, joining the sun in the analytical air sign. But with Venus still in head-in-the-clouds Pisces , the middle part of the month has us wondering whether we should follow our head or our heart. This peaks around the 15th when both make a very strong case, and we realize that the realist and romantic within us must work together.

Then on the 18th, the sun enters passionate, sensitive Pisces, and a new moon in the mutable water sign on the 20th inspires fresh optimism as we work toward our goals. Happy birthday to all our mesmerizing fish friends like Drew Barrymore , Rihanna and Jon Bon Jovi . Also on the 20th, Venus moves into Aries where we pursue our crushes and passions, never taking no for an answer. Despite the infusion of excitable Aries energy, we can mostly let things percolate as there are no exact aspects from the 22nd until March 1st (when Venus meets Jupiter—one of the most auspicious aspects of the year). Things start intense, but they will calm down. Just be willing to put in the work.

TL;DR: Things start off hard in February, but they do get better, as long as we’re willing to put in the work.

(Horoscopes follow for each sign. If you know your rising sign, reading for that sign may provide further insight.)

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnHrq_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): Unexpectedly hot date
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): Recharge your batteries solo
  • Other Key Dates: 2/20, 2/22

You’re in the heat of rebuilding your social life, while also networking and making big career moves. But are you doing this because it feels aligned or because it’s what’s expected of you? Though it seems counter-intuitive, your best move is to take a step back and focus on yourself. Turn your phone off and take a long walk in the woods. Or if you’re in the city, take the train to an unfamiliar neighborhood and get intentionally lost. You may not find enlightenment, but you will find some much needed perspective.

Love Horoscope

The full moon in Leo on the 5th is the perfect night to go out for a romantic evening and have your date pick up the check. Once Venus enters your sign on the 20th, you’ll have even more eyes on you than normal. Who says you don’t deserve all this attention?

Money Horoscope

You have to make some difficult decisions this month when it comes to budgeting. You don’t want to miss out on that ski trip or Bachelorette party, but it’s time to realize that you and your friends might have different financial goals. Saving for something life changing is worth the FOMO .

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuzyr_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): Splurge on some out-of-the-ordinary home goods
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): Make a new friend!
  • Other Key Dates: 2/4, 2/8, 2/15, 2/19, 2/20

When it comes to your career and public image, you feel like you’re ending an era of constant roadblocks. But now that you’re finally back on track, you’re coming to terms with the fact that success isn’t satisfying without a thriving personal life to match. Work/life balance is not a myth, but it is something that you have to consciously put effort into. Whether you work from home or are back in the office, make sure there’s a clear start and end to your days. Step away from the screen and touch some grass.

Love Horoscope

Celebrating Valentine’s Day during freedom-seeking Aquarius season is kind of a cosmic joke. But this year the astro-weather supports the dreamy, romantic (and perhaps delusional) vibes of the holiday. When friends introduce you to a cute stranger on the 15th, don’t be shy.

Money Horoscope

You get some good news about an investment or loan when Mercury connects with Jupiter on the 17th. But don’t let this sudden influx be an excuse to spend money you don’t have. It’s true that you can’t take it with you, but you need something in your account while you’re still here.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkBoq_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): A cute night out with the besties
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): Set some ambitious career goals
  • Other Key Dates: 2/10, 2/11, 2/16, 2/17, 2/21, 2/22

The last couple of years have been a constant process of questioning what you really value. You often felt blocked from speaking up, partly because you weren’t sure how your thoughts would be received. Now that you feel more comfortable sharing your philosophies, spend less time seeking answers and more time engaging with what’s right in front of you. Getting back in touch with old friends or taking on a leadership position in a local group is what feeds your soul this month.

Love Horoscope

They say you don’t really know someone until you take a vacation together, and as Mercury connects with Jupiter on the 17th, travel plans with a lover finally solidify . Now the countdown is on to see whether this trip will make or break your partnership. Stay curious.

Money Horoscope

The new moon in Pisces on the 20th offers a fresh start for your career and public image that could come with financial benefits. Whether you’re getting a raise or seeking more aligned clients in your business, now’s when you can level up your baseline.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKuis_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): An excuse to treat yourself
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): Sign up for a class or plan your next trip!
  • Other Key Dates: 2/10, 2/13

The good news this month is that you’ve finally gathered the resources to pay off your credit card debt, apply for a mortgage , or quit your job and go freelance. After years of struggling to get both your emotions and your finances in check, this is a huge accomplishment. But now comes the hard work of building the next phase of your life. Don’t forget to treat yourself before starting the next round. Take a quick trip, sign up for a class, or splurge on a private pilates session with your favorite teacher.

Love Horoscope

Commitment planet Saturn goes into the heart of the sun on the 16th. This is a great day for you and your partner to have a relationship check-in and get on the same page. If you’re single, this is a great time to let go of bitterness and try dating with a clean slate.

Money Horoscope

The full moon in Leo on the 5th is an opportunity for you to check in with the money goals you set back at the new moon in Leo on July 28th of last year. How has your cash flow changed since then, and where is there still room for improvement?

Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338tFs_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): Wear your flashiest outfit to the grocery store
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): Intake session with a new therapist
  • Other Key Dates: 2/3, 2/16, 2/18

The last few years have been a verifiably unsexy time for you, Leo. But this month, you finally feel like the roadblocks to love and connection have been lifted. The double-edged sword of this is that throwing yourself into another relationship will only feel fulfilling if you’re first and foremost looking out for yourself. The best connections are the ones that make you feel lifted and taken care of, not the ones that you’re forcefully steering away from a storm.

Love Horoscope

Steady Saturn meets the sun on the 16th marking a true clean slate for your relationships. Whether you’re single or partnered, the last few years have been so difficult when it comes to love. Try not to be jaded. You learned these lessons for a reason.

Money Horoscope

If you’ve been closing your eyes as you swipe your credit card and avoiding your bank statements like the plague, the jig is up when Mercury enters Aquarius on the 11th. It’s time to look your money issues in the eye and work out some solutions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJkzm_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): Let go of a doomed crush
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): Subtle hints that a new relationship is on the way
  • Other Key Dates: 2/10, 2/11, 2/16, 2/17, 2/21, 2/22

The last few years have been a slog of work, responsibilities and health concerns. But this month, your obligations don’t feel as heavy. You’re determined to make things easier for yourself. Follow your intuition toward the roles and relationships that feel supportive and fulfilling as overthinking usually leaves you carrying a very heavy load. It’s also key to prioritize rest and releasing what’s out of your control. You won’t know if something’s going to work until you get your hands dirty and begin.

Love Horoscope

With Venus spending most of the month in your relationship sector, this is the sweetest time of year for partnerships of all kinds. Things get especially romantic on the 15th when the love planet meets dreamy, imaginative Neptune. Just try not to get too carried away.

Money Horoscope

Resolving some debts, and clearing up a tax situation are on your mind at the end of the month when Venus enters your shared resources sector. There’s no time like now to ask for support and get a better deal than you usually would. Don’t run away from what you owe.

Libra (September 23 - October 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPXxI_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): A night out with friends you’ll never forget!
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): Start a new fitness regimen
  • Other Key Dates: 2/4, 2/8, 2/15, 2/19

“Be careful what you wish for; it just might come true” hits close to home for you this month, Libra. You’re ready to take on this new fertile and abundant phase of your life with gusto, but you’re also scared that you don’t deserve all this goodness. It might seem counter-intuitive, but the key to success as you chase romance and creativity is to channel a deep sense of discipline. Take your vitamins before sitting down for those morning pages, and go on a 2-mile run before getting ready for your date.

Love Horoscope

As rule planet Saturn meets the sun on the 16th, you have the opportunity to let go of the romantic hangups that have kept you from having a good time. If you’re ready to start something new (or take your current relationship to the next level), you have the momentum now. Get ready to leap.

Money Horoscope

When it comes to your cash flow, it’s wise to expect the unexpected this month. Sudden influx is as likely as unforeseen expenses, especially through the 16th. That said, avoid splurges so you have cash on hand. If nothing comes up then put what you saved away for a rainy day.

Scorpio (October 22 - November 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZs6E_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): Five stars on your performance review!
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): A low-key first date
  • Other Key Dates: 2/3, 2/16, 2/21, 2/22

Struggles at home and with your family have put you in a holding pattern for the last few years. Though it’s been punishing at times, you also finally have a solid foundation upon which you can build the rest of your life. That being said, you might feel overwhelmed by all the professional and romantic opportunities coming your way this month. The work now is to choose what’s actually aligned rather than what feels good in the moment. You’re allowed to keep waiting for what feels right.

Love Horoscope

The new moon in Pisces on the 20th marks a fresh start for romance when someone who’s been flirting with you all month is finally ready to ask you on a date. Remember: this is only the beginning. Take things slow and see where it goes.

Money Horoscope

It’s been a rocky several months for your cash flow as tax obligations and unexpected expenses have eaten up a lot of your discretionary funds. But as Mercury connects with Jupiter on the 17th, your bank account regains stability.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jOPC_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): Unexpected opportunity to learn or travel
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): Quiet night at home with your favorite people
  • Other Key Dates: 2/4, 2/15, 2/17, 2/18

After a few years of feeling like you were literally or figuratively living out of a suitcase, you’re finally ready to plant some roots and stay awhile. But now that you’re settled, you can’t help but feel like you’re missing out on a big adventure. The grass is always greener on the other side, isn’t it? The key is to make your home more than just a place to lay your head, you need to cultivate a true sanctuary . Time to make comfort into your philosophy.

Love Horoscope

Try not to take things personally when it comes to love this month as both your friends and lovers are going through it! Your challenge is to show up as a strong support system without making their problems about you. Once Venus enters Aries on the 20th, passions erupt again.

Money Horoscope

Though money has been steady for a while now, this month offers a chance to reset any remaining scarcity mindset that’s holding you back. You don’t have to stay on the hamster wheel of life just to prove something to someone. Maybe it’s time to hatch a plan to take more risks.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNf73_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): An emo night to end all emo nights
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): New coffee shop opens on your block!
  • Other Key Dates: 2/16

You’ve spent the last few years living very simply: keeping to a strict budget and decluttering both your material possessions and your emotional baggage . Now you’re ready to open up both your wallet and your heart. But letting someone in isn’t as fun as you thought it was going to be. It’s painful to be so vulnerable. Remember: you don’t have to dive into the deep end on the first date. You find relief this month in what’s familiar: neighborhood walks, your favorite barista and phone calls with your BFF.

Love Horoscope

The full moon in Leo on the 5th is an emotional one. If there’s something that’s been left unsaid between you and your partner, now’s the time to let it all out. Thankfully, these feelings ebb and flow like the moon herself, and by the new moon in Pisces on the 20th, you’re ready to take a romantic day trip and patch things up.

Money Horoscope

As you enter a new era of being more relaxed about your spending, it’s time to upgrade your wardrobe, living space or maybe even your car to reflect how much you’ve grown. Go for what you know will last.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZ7mG_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): Plot twist in an important relationship
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): Set some achievable money goals
  • Other Key Dates: 2/3, 2/11, 2/16

You don’t need us to tell you that it’s been an intense couple of years. You’ve had so much responsibility thrust upon you, and looking in the mirror, you can see how this stress has quite literally gotten under your skin. Before you splurge on La Mer moisturizer or another round of Botox, remember that it’s OK to wear those wrinkles with pride. Spend some time updating your wardrobe, makeup and skincare routine to reflect the person who’s gotten through all those challenges, and is ready to thrive.

Love Horoscope

The full moon in Leo on the 5th brings a climax to a relationship that began six months ago at the new moon on July 28th. Do you want to continue down this road or is it time to let it go? If you’re single , you might also get an unexpected admission of feelings from someone you thought of as just a friend.

Money Horoscope

The new moon in Pisces is an excellent opportunity to make a date with your budget spreadsheet. Cook a fancy meal, pour yourself some wine, and reflect on your financial goals for the coming year. Make this a ritual and something you look forward to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AHz0_0kX86ORE00

February 2023 Overview

  • Full Moon in Leo (2/5): Unexpected errands derail your day
  • New Moon in Pisces (2/20): New moon, new you!
  • Other Key Dates: 2/4, 2/8, 2/15, 2/18

No one tells you how hard it is to change your life. Over the last few years, you’ve struggled to let go of what isn’t in your control while simultaneously claiming your deepest desires. Some friends and family just don’t get it and that’s OK. Maybe they’ll come back around in the future. Your mission this month is to take care of you. Let go of those self-sabotaging thoughts and get to work. Your dreams need discipline to become part of your reality.

Love Horoscope

Though you’re looking good and feeling confident, it feels like every connection is slipping through the cracks. Your favorite friends with benefits is getting serious with someone, and a decent Hinge date ghosts. Remember that none of this is about you, and try to focus on loving yourself.

Money Horoscope

Venus joins expansive Jupiter in your money sector on the 20th giving a major boost to your finances that will only keep improving in March. This is a great time to invest in clothing and household items that really make you feel like yourself.

Jaime Wright is an astrologer based in New York. You can subscribe to her newsletter for more musings on the stars .

