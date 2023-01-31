We hate what Mark Hunt is doing to Aspen, but we are in a hurry for him to get it done. It is proof of how unsettled we are. I wonder if I am the only person who has come around to not caring if he ever finishes any of his Aspen projects. Forever is an admittedly long time, but it wouldn’t bother me if it took him until then before he starts cutting grand-opening ribbons.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO