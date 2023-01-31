Mining giant Rio Tinto has apologized on Monday for the loss of a tiny radioactive capsule that led to an emergency health warning in Australia. The radioactive gauge component is believed to have fallen out of a truck while in transit somewhere along an 870-mile journey in the state of Western Australia possibly as long as two weeks ago. Health officials in the state held a news conference last week to warn members of the public of the dangers of going near the radioactive capsule, which is smaller than a penny. “We are taking this incident very seriously,” Simon Trott, Rio Tinto’s iron ore division chief, said in a statement. “We recognize this is clearly very concerning and are sorry for the alarm it has caused in the Western Australian community.”Read it at Reuters

3 DAYS AGO