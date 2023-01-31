Read full article on original website
First pictures of the tiny Rio Tinto radioactive capsule recovered after ‘relentless’ search of 870-mile stretch of Australian outback: ‘We found a needle in a haystack’
Authorities feared they could be searching for the potentially deadly devise for up to a year.
Missing radioactive capsule located on remote road in Australia: reports
After an arduous search that was undstandably compared to trying to find a needle in a haystack, authorities have finally located what they’ve been searching for along a remote Australian highway. That thing being a tiny, missing, radioactive capsule, according to reports from CNN and BBC. State emergency authorities...
Warning as cancer-causing radioactive capsule lost in Australia
Authorities have sounded a radiation alert in parts of the Western Australia state on Saturday after a tiny radioactive capsule being transported from a mine was lost en-route to state capital Perth.Officials said the small silver capsule containing Caesium-137 was misplaced during transportation from a mine north of Newman – a small town from Kimberley region – to a storage facility in the northeast suburbs of Perth.An alert has been sounded for a “radioactive substance risk” in several areas, the department of fire and emergency services said.Newman is about 1,200km (750 miles) northeast of Perth.Exposure to Caesium-137 can increase...
The Independent
Australian authorities issue public warning on missing radioactive material that fell from truck
Australian authorities are appealing to the public not to touch a missing radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck while being transported between mines in Newman and Perth.It emits around two millisieverts per hour of radiation - the equivalent of ten x-rays.“Our concern is that somebody will pick it up, not knowing what it is, think, ‘Oh, this is something interesting’, and put it in their room... not knowing what they’re actually dealing with”, says Andrew Robertson, chief health officer for Western Australia.Sign up for our newsletters.
CBC News
Missing radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australian outback
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre highway last month in what an official said was like finding a needle in a haystack. Officials said the capsule the size of a pea was...
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
Food blogger fined $18,500 after sharing a video of her illegally buying and eating a great white shark
A popular Chinese food blogger, known as Tizi, recently faced the consequences of breaking wildlife protection laws in China by illegally buying and eating a great white shark.
Dead chickens and decomposing bodies: Inside South Africa's power blackout 'pandemic'
Car crashes, opportunistic criminals, rotting food, decomposing bodies, bankrupt businesses, and water shortages. Welcome to life under South Africa's power blackouts.
Mining Company ‘Sorry’ for Losing Radioactive Capsule
Mining giant Rio Tinto has apologized on Monday for the loss of a tiny radioactive capsule that led to an emergency health warning in Australia. The radioactive gauge component is believed to have fallen out of a truck while in transit somewhere along an 870-mile journey in the state of Western Australia possibly as long as two weeks ago. Health officials in the state held a news conference last week to warn members of the public of the dangers of going near the radioactive capsule, which is smaller than a penny. “We are taking this incident very seriously,” Simon Trott, Rio Tinto’s iron ore division chief, said in a statement. “We recognize this is clearly very concerning and are sorry for the alarm it has caused in the Western Australian community.”Read it at Reuters
Urgent Warning Issued in Australia After Tiny Radioactive Capsule Is Lost on Vast Stretch of Highway
About the size of an Australian 10-cent piece, the dangerous object could be harmful if someone comes close to it or handles it, according to officials Officials in Western Australia are urgently searching for a tiny capsule that contains radioactive material and was lost on a vast stretch of highway. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) in Western Australia issued an urgent warning Friday evening for parts of the Pilbara, Midwest Gascoyne, Goldfields-Midlands and Perth Metropolitan regions along the Great Northern Highway because of the missing...
How object the length of a grain of rice has sparked panic in Australia as radioactive capsule goes MISSING in outback
A DEADLY radioactive capsule has been lost in the Australian outback - and may never be found, authorities have warned. The tiny capsule, which is the length of a grain of rice, vanished during a mammoth 870mile truck journey from a mining depot deep in the arid outback. Only 8mm...
Missing radioactive capsule found in Western Australia after massive week-long search effort
Officials have found a tiny but highly-radioactive capsule that fell off a lorry while it was on a 870-mile highway through Western Australia last month. The capsule – 6mm in diameter and 8mm long – was found south of the mining town of Newman on the Great Northern Highway. It was detected by a search vehicle when specialist equipment picked up radiation emitting from the capsule. It was then located about six feet from the side of the road.“This is an extraordinary result ... they have quite literally found the needle in the haystack,” said the emergency services minister...
Digital Trends
Aussie authorities still searching for tiny radioactive capsule
Talk about searching for a needle in a haystack. Australian authorities are currently looking for a tiny radioactive capsule that they believe fell from a truck during a recent journey from a desert mine to a storage facility in the city of Perth. The problem is that the capsule is...
France 24
Mining group Rio Tinto apologises for losing radioactive capsule in Western Australia
The mining giant Rio Tinto has apologised after losing a radioactive capsule in Western Australia. The tiny object disappeared along a 1,400-kilometre route between a mining site and Perth. It could put any person within a 5-metre radius at risk. Local authorities have launched investigations to understand how the capsule went missing. We report on how this is not the first time the mining giant has faced bad publicity in Australia. Also in this edition, Indian conglomerate Adani Group fights back against a report alleging it is involved in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud".
My Clallam County
Radioactive capsule lost in Australia could potentially be deadly with prolonged exposure, expert says
(PERTH, Australia) — The health effects of coming into contact with a radioactive capsule no bigger than a coin that is currently lost in Western Australia could potentially be severe, according to experts. Caesium-137 is a manmade fission project often used in radiological laboratories as well as in industrial...
US News and World Report
Australia's Radioactive Capsule En Route to Storage as Investigation Begins
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A lost radioactive capsule found after a search along a 1,400 km stretch of the arid Western Australian outback is due to arrive in Perth on Thursday evening as investigators work on piecing together just how it fell from a truck. The capsule - 6mm in diameter...
Digital Trends
A search team somehow found that tiny radioactive capsule
A search team in Australia has found a tiny radioactive capsule that recently fell off a truck along an 870-mile (1,400-kilometer) stretch of road. Likened to finding a needle in a haystack, the team spent days scouring a highway in Western Australia, performing a visual search and also using specialist equipment capable of detecting radiation.
US News and World Report
