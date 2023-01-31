ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Nuclear Options Dismissed by TV Guest: 'It Will Mean Our Defeat'

By Ellie Cook
 2 days ago

Any use of nuclear weapons by Moscow in Ukraine would lead to a "final and irreversible defeat" for Russia, a state TV guest has said.

In a clip posted to Twitter on Monday by Julia Davis of Russian Media Monitor, Russian State Duma member Aleksey Zhuravlyov can be seen discussing what the other guests take to mean nuclear weapons, although he denies this without offering an explanation.

Explaining that Russian forces were advancing slowly through Ukraine towards Kyiv, and sustaining heavy losses along the way, Aleksey Zhuravlyov said Moscow's troops should have been at the Ukrainian capital "a long time ago."

He told the guests that Russia "had enough strength and resources" not to be "depleted" before an assault on Kyiv, "but the question is whether we will use them or not."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xd3Q_0kX85sVt00

"I hope that we aren't discussing it in the media, but in reality something is being prepared," he added, telling the other guests that "if we don't do this, then we keep fighting according to this scenario. We'll be fighting and getting depleted."

Responding to these comments, Alexei Chadaev, a political scientist, then said that Russia also does not "want a World War III or a nuclear apocalypse."

Although Zhuravlyov later said he believed a "slightly radioactive Ukraine is less important than the lives of my soldiers," Chadaev, referring to the use of nuclear weapons, replied: "It will mean our defeat, a final and irreversible defeat."

"It would mean everything they said about us is true," he continued, "but if we manage to win with the resources that we currently have on the battlefield, that will be an honest military victory."

Chadaev argued Russian forces instead needed "other resources," scientists and a "new concept of war."

Russian state TV frequently discusses the possible use of nuclear weapons. Earlier this week, State Duma member Andrey Gurulyov discussed on the state-controlled Russia-1 channel said that "striking America with nuclear weapons is the only way forward, because Russia brings peace and calm everywhere it goes," according to Davis.

In another state TV segment hosted by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, Russian MP Semyon Bagdasarov called looking to "nuclear weapons as a solution is a dangerous trend." He called for investment in Russia's ground troops and modern conventional weapons.

But Solovyov fired back, according to the video posted by Davis on January 25, that "not using nuclear weapons is a dangerous trend," asking that if Russia has nuclear stockpiles at its disposal, "why can't we use them?"

Comments / 54

south of the line
2d ago

Solovyov should understand that striking America with nuclear weapons would only be returned by striking Russia with the same if not greater force. so all the land grab that Russia has accomplished or any thing for that matter would be for nothing. equal destruction is guaranteed. so even Saber rattling is a very foolish thing to do.

Reply(2)
10
Robert Maffley
2d ago

State Duma member Gurulyov, are you sure about that? Because you sure as hell didn't bring peace to the Ukraine now did you? Your illegal invasion of your neighbor has brought only destruction and death. It has effected millions of lives not only in the Ukraine but in your country also. All of the young men who will never have a chance to grow old. All of parents who will never see their children again. This is not peace is it?Bring your troops back home and endthe suffering caused by your attempted land grab. The whole Nazi thing is a lie. If you wish to see the real Nazi's then look into the mirror there you will find them. The Ukraine didn't start this you did. Now is the time to end your aggression.

Reply
2
Victor Amona
2d ago

"Russia bring peace and calm wherever it goes". I can't believe someone from the Russian Duma actually said that. Biggest lie ever.

Reply
2
