China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei

China Warns Ukraine Not To Accept Aid From Taiwan
Kaohsiung Music Center and Lingyaliao Railroad Bridge lit with Ukrainian flag colors at 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival, days after invasion.Photo byTiouraren (Y.-C. Tsai) via Wikimedia Commons.
Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort
President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
msn.com
Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
Defense Secretary Austin 'seriously doubts' China invasion of Taiwan is 'imminent'
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he "seriously doubts" that China's increased aggression in and off the Taiwan Strait means that an invasion is "imminent."
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Daily Beast
Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’
The U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the latest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made last week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that most of the world has tried to move beyond.”
U.S. Threatens Turkey Over Allegations it’s Supplying Russian Airlines With Spare Parts in Defiance of Western Sanctions
Senior U.S. officials have allegedly warned that Turkey could face repercussions if they provide spare aircraft parts and other services for Russian airlines in violation of an export ban imposed by the Biden administration in February 2022. According to a report in the WSJ, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Rozman...
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially
China may be trying to maintain its relationships with the West even while continuing to buy up Russian energy, one historian told Insider.
Russia can’t replace Western chips — so it gets them illegally
The war in Ukraine will one day end, but it looks like it won't be because Russia has run out of technology to supply its army.
EXCLUSIVE: To Counter Putin, Xi Jinping, Expert Says US Needs To Position 'Hypersonic Weaponry' On World Stage
An expert has warned that the U.S. needs to position its "hypersonic weaponry" on the world stage as tensions with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping mount. What Happened: China and Russia have been positioning their hypersonic missiles on the global level. But they remain inferior to the capabilities of NATO and the U.S., Alp Sevimlisoy, an internationally published geopolitical strategist and a fellow at the American think tank Atlantic Council, told Benzinga in an exclusive chat.
coinchapter.com
China says Biden Administration started the Ukraine war to profit from it
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has blamed the United States Government for the war in Ukraine. According to Beijing, the actions of the Biden Administration continue to fuel the conflict, which the US profits from. The latest war of words comes days after Washington claimed Chinese state-owned firms are helping Russia in the ongoing invasion.
U.S. General’s Prediction of War With China ‘in 2025’ Risks Turning Worst Fears Into Reality
A sensational memo by the head of the U.S. Air Mobility Command has provoked dismay on both sides of the Pacific.
U.S. 'On the Verge' of War With Russia—Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA news agency it was "quite possible" the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the U.S. would end after 2026.
How Russia Arming Iran May Be Game-Changer for U.S., Allies in Middle East
"Such a super-maneuverable air-superiority fighter [as the Russian SU-35] would boost Tehran's control over the Iranian airspace," an analyst told Newsweek.
NATO chief warns that Putin winning in Ukraine would signal to China it can achieve its goals through 'brute force'
"Beijing is watching closely. And learning lessons that may influence its future decisions," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
New U.S. ambassador to Russia heckled by pro-Kremlin protesters
Jan 30 (Reuters) - The United States' new ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, was heckled by a crowd of people chanting anti-U.S. slogans on Monday as she entered the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow to present her diplomatic credentials.
