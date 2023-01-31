ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei

By Michelle Toh, CNN's Beijing bureau
Albany Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Xi Jinping's China Reportedly Confronted By US Over State-Owned Companies' Links To Putin's War Effort

President Joe Biden-led administration has reportedly confronted Xi Jinping's government with evidence suggesting that some Chinese state-owned companies may be assisting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. What Happened: The U.S. is trying to ascertain if Beijing is aware of the non-lethal military and economic assistance that the Chinese companies are...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: To Counter Putin, Xi Jinping, Expert Says US Needs To Position 'Hypersonic Weaponry' On World Stage

An expert has warned that the U.S. needs to position its "hypersonic weaponry" on the world stage as tensions with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping mount. What Happened: China and Russia have been positioning their hypersonic missiles on the global level. But they remain inferior to the capabilities of NATO and the U.S., Alp Sevimlisoy, an internationally published geopolitical strategist and a fellow at the American think tank Atlantic Council, told Benzinga in an exclusive chat.
WASHINGTON STATE
coinchapter.com

China says Biden Administration started the Ukraine war to profit from it

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has blamed the United States Government for the war in Ukraine. According to Beijing, the actions of the Biden Administration continue to fuel the conflict, which the US profits from. The latest war of words comes days after Washington claimed Chinese state-owned firms are helping Russia in the ongoing invasion.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."

Comments / 0

Community Policy