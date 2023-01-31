ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwell, MA

Legendary 'Phantom of the Opera' hits Norwell's Company Theatre

By The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

NORWELL – The teen troupe at The Company Theatre will present nine performances of the full Broadway musical “The Phantom of the Opera” starting Feb. 3.

The musical, based on Gaston Leroux' 1910 novel, tells the story of a grotesquely deformed composer who lives secretly beneath the stage of the Paris Opera and falls in love with a young soprano whom he is determined to turn into a great star.

The production's three leads are Gilbert Dabady, of Rockland, as Phantom; Jillian Pongonis, of Pembroke, as Christine; and Charlie Flaherty, of Duxbury, as Raoul.

“It’s astounding to see our teenagers flourish and grow as artists,” said Sally Ashton Forrest, the show’s director. "It will be exciting for the audience to witness their emerging talent."

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s crowd-pleasing “The Phantom of the Opera” is the longest-running show in Broadway history and will end its historic run Feb. 18 with its 13,925th performance.

Props and costumes are a big part of “Phantom,” especially the iconic chandelier. Set designer Ryan Barrow handcrafted a one-of-a-kind chandelier to enhance the musical's ominous atmosphere. Vickie Gerard Culligan supplied costumes that capture late-19th-century Parisian flair. Melissa Carubia is the show's musical director.

“The Company Theatre will never be the same after being haunted by the Phantom,” Forrest said.

“The Phantom of the Opera” will run Feb. 3-19. Evening and matinée performances are available. Tickets cost $28 to $35; 781-871-2787, www.companytheatre.com .

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Legendary 'Phantom of the Opera' hits Norwell's Company Theatre

Patriot Ledger

