Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball top performers for Jan. 31, 2023
Two Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Duce Middleton, West Perry – Middleton scored 24 points to lead the Mustangs over James Buchanan.
Mid-Penn Conference high school sports schedules for Feb. 2, 2023
Central York at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino locks in his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino said Wednesday he has locked in his college home. The 6-foot-1, 265 pounder said on signing day that he plans to play at Cal U (Pa.). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “The campus is a perfect fit for...
East Pennsboro boys basketball squeezes by Boiling Springs in MPC Capital play
The East Pennsboro boys basketball team defeated Boiling Springs, 51-50, in a Mid-Penn Conference game Tuesday night. Cayden Laster poured in a game-high 22 points for the Panthers. Dayrell Everett added 10 more. Brayden Richie scored 19 points for the Bubblers.
Lower Dauphin Field Hockey team honored by county commissioners
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School’s Field Hockey team took a victory lap today. The Dauphin County Commissioners honored the team for winning the PIAA 3A championship, in which they defeated Wilson in overtime. It was Lower Dauphin’s third trip to the championship game, but their first time winning. “I think it’s […]
d9and10sports.com
Change at the Top: For First Time Since 2014, Someone Other Than Brookville Top Seed for D9 Class 2A Team Duals Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – This year’s District 9 Class 2A team dual tournament, scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 4) at Brookville Jr./Sr. High School, promises to be a little different. Brackets • Wrestling Postseason Home. For the first time since 2014, the only round-robin iteration of the event, Brookville...
‘We’ll take a win how it comes’: Thurston Wells’ 14 points, Alijah Cooper’s 13 help CD East survive Harrisburg
HARRISBURG— Though CD East’s boys basketball team got off to a decent start at the beginning of its matchup against Harrisburg— the Panthers took a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter— on Tuesday evening, it struggled finding an offensive rhythm in the second and was a bit out of sync in the third, too.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0