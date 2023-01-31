Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Aspen gallery’s doors open for Ghanaian painter
Casterline|Goodman Gallery in Aspen is presenting the debut solo exhibition of contemporary Ghanaian painter Seth Fiifi Afful. The show, titled “Beauty in Unity,” opens today and will run through March 1 at Casterline|Goodman’s primary location, 611 E. Cooper Ave. The exhibition, featuring around 17 paintings by Afful, is a historic moment for the Ghanaian artist and the Aspen gallery: It marks the first time that his work will be shown in the United States.
Aspen Daily News
What a winter: Aspen enjoys 4th straight month of above-average snowfall
January was the fourth straight month of above normal snowfall for the Aspen-Snowmass resorts this winter, and February is lining up to add to the impressive streak, according to private forecasting services. Aspen Weather meteorologist Cory Gates wrote in his report Wednesday that Aspen Highlands collected 81 inches of snow...
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen wants feedback on updated park rental policy
Community members are invited to attend an open house hosted by the city of Aspen next week to provide feedback on park rental policies and what should be included in an update. In recent years, the city’s parks have experienced an increase in usage related to weddings, large scale events,...
Summit Daily News
Family and friends celebrate the life of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail coach in Eagle County
VAIL — Lily Connelly loved all growing things. She filled her apartment in Vail with flowers and plants, and pondered every wildflower during the summer while biking and hiking around the valley. She was an untamed spirit who cared deeply for everyone who came into her life, and tended...
Aspen Daily News
Glenwood Springs chamber’s awards gala an opportunity to flash back to 1980s prom night
The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association will celebrate local businesses and individuals and present awards to outstanding community members at its annual gala on Saturday at Hotel Colorado. It’s a longstanding event that recognizes local businesses and individuals for their contributions to the community. The evening also will transport attendees...
coloradosun.com
Vail Resorts sees uptick in skier traffic over last year’s record showing — but not in Colorado
VAIL — Early-season skier traffic to Vail Resorts’ 37 North American ski areas was up 12.5% through Jan. 8 compared with the same period last season, the company reported earlier this month. That bump is not evident in Colorado, where the company’s five resorts are seeing pretty mellow...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Aspen Daily News
Operator shortage results in Pitkin Alert for canceled RFTA routes Tuesday
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has seen minor cancellations here and there throughout the winter due to worker shortages, but in most situations, RFTA has pivoted resources from lines like the BRT or L that runs up and down the valley consistently to ensure coverage across all routes, without a need to mass-blast information across the valley.
Aspen Daily News
Torre asks for support
I am happy to announce my campaign for mayor, and I am writing to ask for your support and your vote in the the upcoming election. I am seeking a final term as mayor to continue working for Aspen on the issues that impact our community. I am very proud of my four years in office, and I am optimistic about the direction Aspen is heading in. I am hopeful for two more years to continue the good work that has been started and to keep improving our processes and outcomes.
Marcia Gay Harden Takes Seven-Hour Uber Ride to Make Aspen Snow Ball
Under Colorado’s snowy skies on Saturday night, the Aspen Snow Ball took place at the local St. Regis. In its first edition, the annual gala, hosted by the Children’s Oncology Support Fund, raised more than $2.5 million for the fight against pediatric cancer. It was an evening that brought together film producer, fund founder and gala chair Thomas Pierce, actress and honorary chair Marcia Gay Harden, and singer and songwriter Denise Rich amid a major contingent of guests from Los Angeles. With a Narnia theme and top sponsorship from Chopard and Farfetch, the night brought together celebrities, donors and socialites. Said...
Aspen Daily News
Forest Service: Secret stashes aren’t so secret
In the U.S. Forest Service’s view, it would be better to formalize old trail sections between Redstone and McClure Pass rather than allow continued informal use with little oversight. The White River National Forest contends that the Old McClure Pass Road and the Rock Creek Wagon Road are getting...
Chicken-suited demonstrator in Vail facing charges in two different cases, starts crowdfunding campaign for legal expenses
A chicken-suited demonstrator has been frequenting Vail Village this season, holding protest signs aimed at exposing local issues. While the chicken suit was meant to draw attention to the signs more than conceal his identity, Tim McMahon says many people became aware that he was the demonstrator after word got out about the trespassing citation he received from the Vail Police in December. (McMahon set foot on Vail Resorts property after being told not to and was promptly served with a summons).
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Feb. 1
Eagle County commissioners’ scheduled hearing on The Fields development proposal was postponed Tuesday after a “technical website error” prevented proper advance information from going out. Commissioners were scheduled to hold the hearing in El Jebel. Instead, they took office action in Eagle to table the hearing until...
Aspen Daily News
Analysis paralysis
It is easy to get waylaid when solving problems by what many call “analysis paralysis.” It is better to move on with your best choice. I have been reading the letters to the editor offering seemingly endless ideas for a new Entrance to Aspen. I believe many of these letter writers are NIMBYs of the preferred record of decision.
Aspen Daily News
Please replace flag
To the Aspen Police Department: Please remove the mutilated flag in your lobby and replace it with a proper American flag.
Semi slides, overturns on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon due to a semitruck crash.
Postal Service calls on Western workers to help Colorado mountain towns
Officials with the United States Postal Service met with leaders in communities from Silverthorne to Steamboat Springs Tuesday to discuss how they're fixing the backlog of mail to Colorado mountain communities.
Aspen Daily News
Who will pay the bill?
The city of Aspen is engaged in an expensive outreach program endorsing a 25-year-old concept (the “straight shot”) that it calls the “preferred alternative” as a new entrance into Aspen. “Preferred” is somewhat misleading. Since 2002 (the last public vote on the issue), voters in both the city of Aspen and Pitkin County have preferred the S-curve over the straight shot.
Aspen Daily News
APCHA to consider rightsizing pilot program
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors will hear a proposal on Wednesday regarding a voluntary right-sizing program that the board gave its blessing to in the fall. The board last discussed the new program on Oct. 5, saying they supported a program in which people could voluntarily downsize...
Armed man killed by deputies in Eagle County
The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving deputies in Edwards on Tuesday.
