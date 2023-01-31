Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Malachi Thomas nets 25 points to power Milton Hershey boys hoops past CD East
HARRISBURG— Milton Hershey’s boys basketball team encompasses a group of hustlers who all execute their assignments to the best of their ability. One guy, however, takes it upon himself to go above and beyond.
Cumberland Valley wrestlers start fast to beat Wilson, advance to District 3 team championship match
SPRING GROVE — Cumberland Valley wrestlers carried the sting of a missed opportunity with them back into Spring Grove Area High School’s gym for Thursday night’s District 3 Team Wrestling Championship semifinals. The Eagles also wrestled with urgency from the opening whistle, knowing that the opposing Wilson side had more than its fair share of star power to come.
Check out how Milton Hershey-CD East girls hoops celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day
It was ladies night Wednesday at Milton Hershey High as the Spartans hosted CD East in hoops. In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the game featured all women coaches, officials and, of course, players. Check out some photos from the game in the gallery above.
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino locks in his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino said Wednesday he has locked in his college home. The 6-foot-1, 265 pounder said on signing day that he plans to play at Cal U (Pa.). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “The campus is a perfect fit for...
West Perry wrestlers punch ticket to D3, 2A team finals; Trinity falls in quarterfinal and consolation matches
ELLIOTSBURG – It took a little more than six minutes of elapsed wrestling time in Wednesday night’s District 3, Class 2A team semifinal for West Perry to basically ensure itself a trip to Saturday afternoon’s championship. 7 — West Perry defeats Upper Dauphin in the District 3-2A...
Big Spring LB Connor Black locks in his college commitment
Connor Black was one of the Mid-Penn’s most productive linebackers across the past two seasons, and he said on signing day Wednesday that he plans to keep it going close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That’s because, Black said, he...
Cumberland Valley standout Jill Jekot hopeful for quick return to the court
For a competitor like Jill Jekot, watching her Cumberland Valley teammates tangle with rival Central Dauphin Monday was a real lesson in patience. The celebration did make it easier. “They wanted it so badly. Sienna Manns played point guard the whole game. She was awesome. She handled the pressure really...
Central Dauphin celebrates five football players headed to next level
Despite a challenging 2022 football season, Central Dauphin had plenty to celebrate Wednesday during National Signing Day. One of the state’s most respected programs will send five players to the college ranks, and all were recognized by family, friends and teammates inside the school’s library.
‘We’ll take a win how it comes’: Thurston Wells’ 14 points, Alijah Cooper’s 13 help CD East survive Harrisburg
HARRISBURG— Though CD East’s boys basketball team got off to a decent start at the beginning of its matchup against Harrisburg— the Panthers took a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter— on Tuesday evening, it struggled finding an offensive rhythm in the second and was a bit out of sync in the third, too.
Penn State’s tight end picture has changed: The 2022 top three are now a 2023 big two
Penn State’s tight ends were in the middle of everything that went right for the Nittany Lions’ offense in 2022. PSU’s top three at the position possessed the size and skill to be factors as blockers and receivers. The offense averaged 433.6 yards per game and scored just under 36 points per contest.
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton
Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
Penn State flattened 80-60 at Purdue after sub Mason Gillis goes off for 9 threes; trip to Nebraska next | Jones
The plan was working as well as could be expected. Penn State’s new pivot man Michael Henn, very recently a deep backup, had done exactly what his coach Micah Shrewsberry had hoped. The well-traveled 25-year-old Henn, wearer of five different Division 1 uniforms in his college career, had emerged...
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer discusses Penn State offer, recruiting timeline
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer had a pretty good idea what was happening. Two weekends ago, Brewer, a budding prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, was on campus at Penn State for a junior day. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin was called into James Franklin’s office.
As No. 1 Penn State wrestlers move on from Iowa, No. 5 Ohio State awaits Friday in Columbus
From talk shows to idle chatter on social media, it seemed there were as many opinions about last Friday’s Penn State-Iowa dual meet as there were people watching. And with 388,000 viewers setting a wrestling ratings record on the Big Ten Network and 16,000 attending at Bryce Jordan Center, that’s a lot of opinions.
Former Penn State QB commit who had offer pulled by Florida after racial slur finds college home
Marcus Stokes was once a Penn State quarterback commit. Then he was a Florida Gator. Then he put out a video rapping a song that include a racial slur, and everything went out the window. Well, Stokes has a spot to play college football after Wednesday’s signing day. It’s not...
Former Penn State QB Todd Blackledge leaves ESPN to lead NBC’s Big Ten football coverage
Penn State fans will recognize a familiar voice on NBC’s Big Ten broadcasts this fall. Todd Blackledge, who quarterbacked Penn State to its first claimed national championship in 1982, has left ESPN to headline NBC’s “Big Ten Saturday Night” college football announcing team this upcoming fall.
Here’s what happens to some of the 67,000 plush toys from the Hershey Bears’ Teddy Bear Toss
Today was extra special for Milton Hershey School elementary students thanks to Hershey Bears fans. Not only were they visited by two Hershey Bears ice hockey team players, but several hundred plush toys from Sunday’s Hershey Bears Giant Teddy Bear Toss were spread out on tables in the school’s cafeteria.
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
local21news.com
Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
