tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
6 things to do this weekend on Staten Island: Check out the winter farmers’ market, wildlife art exhibit and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- Embrace your weekend in a way that aligns with your lifestyle. Whether that’s waking up early on Saturday morning to go after some fresh fruits/veggies and baked goods at a farmers’ market, cozying up with indoor live music, or getting in tune with some wildlife art -- here is a list of events you can choose from on Staten Island.
Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
NYC Housing Calendar, Feb. 2-9
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Finally! When the New York Ice Castles Will Open this Year
If you've been feeling like this year's New York winter feels a little different, you're not wrong. It's been a record year for all the wrong reasons, and it's been affecting some of our favorite cold weather activities. It's hard to get in the skiing, sledding, or even snowman-making spirit...
getitforless.info
NY INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW 2023
Just announced the 2023 New York Auto Show will open its doors to the public to kick-start the springtime automotive selling season on April 7th-16th at the fully-expanded Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. The New York Auto Show will include innovative new displays from dozens of car companies including hundreds of new 2023 and 2024 models.
Curbed
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
Crab House New York
Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. We were very pleased to find this all-you-can-eat seafood stop at the heart of New York City. Crab House serves up mouthwatering fresh shellfish cooked in an array of ways in a relaxed and fun setting. Sit down to a large table with family and friends at a casual paper topped table. You’ll be handed bibs by your server preparing you for a feast to remember. The all-you-can-eat menu is on a small sheet of paper and you can check off all you desire while each dish is brought piping hot to your table.
AccuWeather long-range spring forecast shows New York may be blanketed with late snow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mild winter in New York City may turn to a snowy spring, AccuWeather forecasters said. December featured a roller-coaster of temperatures in the five boroughs before every day in January delivered warmer-than-normal temperatures to make the month nearly 10 degrees hotter than average. Despite...
pix11.com
NYC Restaurant Week: Seis Vecinos in the Bronx
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Restaurant week is still underway across the five boroughs, and Seis Vecinos another restaurant to check out. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon visited Seis Vecinos in the Bronx on Thursday to share the inside scoop and more about the Latin American eatery. Watch the...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2900 Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 2900 Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Mermaid Avenue and Stillwell Avenue, the corner lot is steps from the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station, serviced by the D, F, N, and Q trains. Moheeb Nasser under the 2900 Stillwell Avenue Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Lyons Pool recreation center will get a $2.6M facelift, starting next month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Parks Department is scheduled to begin reconstruction of the exterior of the Joseph H. Lyons Pool Recreation Center in Tompkinsville in February. The $2.6 million project will focus on the rotunda of the complex with work including installing a new roof, doors...
Beware: a polar vortex is quickly approaching New York
Yesterday, it was basically spring in New York. Today, though, we're here to warn you that a freezing polar vortex is heading our way. Yes, we're just as confused about the drop in temperature as you are. Even more specifically, according to the National Weather Service, today's highs will reach...
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block
A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Savannah Guthrie lists downtown NYC home for $7.1M
Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, are looking to part ways with their New York City pad of five years. Located in Tribeca, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence hit the market on Monday for $7.1 million. The “Today” anchor, and her former democratic advisor husband, purchased the home in 2017...
Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!
It’s Groundhog Day in NYC and throughout the country! Staten Island Chuck made his prediction and the results are in: He did not see his shadow this morning, meaning we will have an early spring in NYC. According to tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow upon waking up on Groundhog Day, there will be […] The post Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In! appeared first on SI Parent.
Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
City clears sidewalk in front for Hell's Kitchen hotel housing migrants
A days-long standoff between the city and some migrants came to an end Wednesday night.
